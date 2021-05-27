4 Bedroom Home in Saratoga Springs - $1,100,000

This breathtaking home is situated in a lovely neighborhood, conveniently located just minutes to I87 & downtown Saratoga! Foyer opens to the 2nd floor w/large windows for excellent natural light! Head into the living room, flowing into the formal dining w/hardwood floors throughout. Next, go into the stunning kitchen: large island, SS appliances & wine cooler! Kitchen flows into incredible great room w/high ceilings, large windows & beautiful stone fireplace. Upstairs is the perfect master suite: spacious w/California Closets & spa-like ensuite bath! 3 large BRs, a shared full bth & laundry round out the 2nd floor. Full finished basement w/family room, recreation room, full bath & built-in wine rack. Back deck overlooks large, private backyard! Full house generator for worry-free living! View More