 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Hudson Falls - $215,000

4 Bedroom Home in Hudson Falls - $215,000

{{featured_button_text}}

This spacious home has an abundance of character from the arched entry living room and parlor, to the dual stairwells, french doors, maple cabinetry, beautiful dining built ins and hardwoods throughout. Additionally you'll find four bedrooms, an oversized mudroom, first floor laundry, a full walk up attic, an extra upstairs sitting room and sleeping porch. This property also boasts a deep double lot with detached two car garage, wide driveway and large yard all on a beautiful residential street. View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News