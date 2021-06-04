4 Bedroom Home in Greenfield - $499,000

Classic & spacious center hall Colonial on prime lot in quiet Brittany Chase development. The end of street location & surrounding forest provide exceptional privacy yet it is just 7 miles to downtown Saratoga. Interior features open layout, comfortable family room with gas FP, hardwood floors, convenient double staircase, large bedrooms. Exterior features a rear patio, stone fire pit, water feature & occasional visits by a doe & her fawns. Large level yard suitable for outdoor games or adding a built-in pool. Office with French doors & built-ins located next to full bath could function as 1st fl BR. A perfect home for guests & entertaining, to spread out with family and for working from home. View More