3 Bedroom Home in Wilton - $445,500

Build your home with our award-winning builder Bonacio Construction at Burnham Hollow. Our neighborhood has multiple Saratoga Showcase of Homes award winning homes throughout, and with no two homes alike. Our portfolio has plans ranging from 1,720 -2,600 SF for you to customize & design with your needs and wants in mind, or work with our builder to custom build your perfect home. Specifications include granite counters, stainless steel, gas fireplace, hardwood floors, mudrooms. You'll have a team to assist in the selection process. *Photos are for reference only and illustration of the builder's work with this subdivision. Contact us today to get the home you want and deserve! View More