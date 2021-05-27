3 Bedroom Home in Saratoga Springs, Inside - $772,256

Quick Delivery Spec home available! Select your finishes and occupy in approximately 4 months! This Spec Home is built by an award winning builder. Located in downtown Saratoga Springs, you are just a short distance to the renowned Saratoga Race Course and minutes from downtown Saratoga where you can take in all the sites and shops! Floor plan includes custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, Kohler fixtures, hardwood flooring, gas fireplace, full basement, front porch and much more. Additional lot available at 114 Jefferson St. should you prefer to custom build. LA has beneficial interest. View More