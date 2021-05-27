3 Bedroom Home in Saratoga Springs - $469,900

Fabulous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath colonial in a wonderful neighborhood close to SPAC, Saratoga Hospital and schools. Many recent updates including a total kitchen renovation with high-end cabinets, quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash, oversized island, stainless steel appliances, wine refrigerator, built in desk and plenty of cabinet space including a custom cabinet for a stand mixer! New hardwood floors, new windows, remodeled bathrooms. Large master suite with walk in closet, custom window seat and built in cabinets plus a spa like master bathroom with radiant heated floor. Beautiful, private, level yard with sprinkler system, brick paver patio, lovely landscaping and a shed. Three car garage and whole house stand by generator. View More