3 Bedroom Home in Glens Falls - $209,900

Affordable new construction in the City of Glens Falls. This to-be-built home offers a well-appointed 3-bedroom, 1-bath layout with ceramic tile, hardwood flooring, central air, full appliance package, and much more. Located in the Haviland Park subdivision, this home is walking distance from downtown Glens Falls, Haviland Cove Park and the Feeder Canal Bike Trail. Home can be completed within 120 days of contract and ready for occupancy by Spring 2021. Come pick out your colors today! View More