3 Bedroom Home in Glens Falls - $159,900

Charming Glens Falls home with tasteful exterior, including newer siding and windows (installed in 2011), oversized detached garage, and fenced back yard - perfect for furry family members. Roomy interior with a large front living room, spacious kitchen in the back of the home, and a large center room for formal dining or family room. Three bedrooms on the second floor, plus an additional landing space for desk/office or sitting area. 3-season side porch and covered back porch add to your enjoyment of this property! Excellent opportunity to own a Glens Falls city home, priced to accommodate a few of your personal touches! View More

