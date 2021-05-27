3 Bedroom Home in Fort Edward - $279,900

A perfect gentleman's farm! Over 29 acres with amazing 360 degree views! Be mesmerized by the beautiful sunsets over the Adirondack Mountains with a full view of West Mt. Ski area. Relax on the back patio while watching the horses graze in the pastures. Soak up the beauty of the Vermont Green Mountains, including Mt. Equinox. This home is totally renovated and move-in ready. It features a classic farm house eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, a living room with plenty of space for a home office area. It has brand new utilities, wiring, furnace, siding, and front porch. This country estate has so many potential uses: it has already been approved for subdividing, the large barn has running water and electricity making it perfect for cattle, horses, storage, or business. This is a must see! View More