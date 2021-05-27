3 Bedroom Home in Bolton - $823,000

Bolton Landing 3 bed/2 bath 2200+/- sf home on .47 acres with a 21 ft.deeded dock space and private beach on Lake George. Small, quiet 6 lot HOA. This unique property provides everything you need. Only 3 minutes to town! The first floor offers a living room, dining room, kitchen, office, full bath and 2 bedrooms. Upstairs is a large family room w/ wood stove, bedroom and full bath with sauna. Oversized attached 2 car garage with work shop. Just a short walk to your deeded beach and dock on Huddle Bay. Bolton School District. Low taxes. Just minutes to town, shops, stores and restaurants. View More