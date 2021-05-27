 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Moreau - $309,900

This new neighborhood is located in a fantastic Moreau location and features our most popular ranch and two story designs. Beautifully wooded homesites vary in size to over half acre. All homes are built with the highest energy standards that only Michaels Group does. Extensive features include granite, tile & 6 1/2” wood flooring, 36” upper cabs w/crown molding, full bsmts, 2 car garages w/openers, full landscaping, sprinklers, SS appl, Gas Heat, AC & More. For more information on Winterberry, please go to: https://www.signatureonerealtygroup.com/home/winterberry/ View More

