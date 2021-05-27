2 Bedroom Home in Greenfield - $124,900

Adorable fully furnished 2 bed 1 bath Seasonal cottage in the foothills of the Adirondacks. Make this your very own get away approx 20 minutes to Downtown Saratoga and The Great Sacandaga Lake. This home has so many features to offer including new windows throughout, well insulated, newer septic, wide plank hemlock flooring & knotty pine accents throughout offer a true adirondack feel. Cozy up next to the field stone fireplace and newer propane stove. Enjoy kayaking, fishing, swimming and much more on the deeded dock access. Located on the Mulleyville trail system to meet all your Snowmobiling needs. Saratoga Schools View More