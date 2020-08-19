Winter Raptor Fest going virtual in October

EASTON — Grassland Bird Trust’s 10th annual Winter Raptor Fest will be presented as a virtual event on Oct. 18, but organizers are seeking the public's help to raise $20,000 by Sept. 7 to make the event happen.

GBT, a nonprofit land trust conserving critical habitat for endangered, threatened and rapidly declining grassland birds, owns and manages 78 acres at its Alfred Z. Solomon Grassland Bird Viewing Area in Fort Edward.

Donation levels start at $25 for a family link to the virtual event. Anyone who donates $100 or more will receive a family membership and a gift certificate for a T-shirt from Bird Collective or up to $40 off an order.

The virtual production will feature native owls, hawks and falcons in the habitats they depend on for their survival, filmed live from the Washington County Fairgrounds in Easton.

The public will be able to see and learn about hawks and falcons in flight and endangered short-eared owls, in a professionally designed and directed event produced in collaboration with Look Media and Junda Video Enterprises.

The experiece will also offer a virtual walk through the woods with encounters with a lynx, red fox, porcupine and the hawks and owls that share their habitat, according to a news release.