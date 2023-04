A wind advisory will take effect Sunday for southern Washington County.

East winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of up to 50 mph are forecast, according to a National Weather Service alert.

The advisory is set to last from 3 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Gusty winds could blow down unsecured objects and down tree limbs and power lines.

People are advised to use extra caution when driving and secure outdoor objects.