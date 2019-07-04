ELMONT — Win Win Win captured his turf debut by rallying from last to win the $100,000 Manila Stakes for 3-year-olds on the turf Thursday at Belmont Park.

The horse competed in two-thirds of the Triple Crown, but switched to the grass for trainer Michael Trombetta. Under Julian Pimentel, Win Win Win made a wide, sweeping move to win by half a length in a stakes-record time of 1 minute, 31.56 seconds for the mile.

