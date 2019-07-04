ELMONT — Win Win Win captured his turf debut by rallying from last to win the $100,000 Manila Stakes for 3-year-olds on the turf Thursday at Belmont Park.
The horse competed in two-thirds of the Triple Crown, but switched to the grass for trainer Michael Trombetta. Under Julian Pimentel, Win Win Win made a wide, sweeping move to win by half a length in a stakes-record time of 1 minute, 31.56 seconds for the mile.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.