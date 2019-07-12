Men's Singles
Semifinals
Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Roberto Bautista-Agut (23), Spain, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Roger Federer (2), Switzerland, def. Rafael Nadal (3), Spain, 7-6 (3), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Women's Doubles
Semifinals
Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic and Su-Wei Hsieh (3), Chinese Taipei, def. Kristina Mladenovic, France and Timea Babos (1), Hungary, 7-6 (5), 6-4.
Yifan Xu, China and Gabriela Dabrowski (4), Canada, def. Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic and Katerina Siniakova (2), Czech Republic, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.
Mixed Doubles
Semifinals
Robert Lindstedt, Sweden and Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, def. Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands and Zhaoxuan Yang, China, 7-5, 6-2.
Ivan Dodig, Croatia and Latisha Chan (8), Chinese Taipei, def. Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic and Wesley Koolhof (5), Netherlands, 7-5, 6-4.
Juniors Men's Singles
Semifinals
Shintaro Mochizuki (8), Japan, def. Martin Damm (4), Czech Republic, 6-1, 0-6, 10-8.
Carlos Gimeno Valero, Spain, def. Harold Mayot, France, 7-6, 6-4.
Juniors Women's Singles
Semifinals
Daria Snigur, Ukraine, def. Emma Navarro (1), United States, 6-3, 6-0.
Alexa Noel (10), United States, def. Diane Parry (4), France, 6-2, 6-1.
Juniors Men's Doubles
Quarterfinals
Jiri Lehecka, Czech Republic and Jonas Forejtek (1), Czech Republic, def. Shunsuke Mitsui, Japan and Keisuke Saitoh (6), Japan, 5-7, 7-6, 7-5.
Toby Alex Kodat, United States and Martin Damm Jr (3), United States, def. Connor Thomson, Britain and Jacob Fearnley, Britain, 6-3, 7-5.
Arthur Fery, Britain and Toby Samuel, Britain, def. Brandon Nakashima, United States and Valentin Royer, France, 6-3, 6-2.
Govind Nanda, United States and Liam Draxl (7), Canada, def. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune, Denmark and Shintaro Mochizuki (2), Japan, 6-3, 7-5.
Juniors Women's Doubles
Quarterfinals
Kamilla Bartone, Latvia and Oksana Selekhmeteva, Russia, def. Emma Navarro, United States and Chloe Beck (7), United States, 6-4, 6-3.
Giulia Morlet, France and Polina Kudermetova, Russia, def. Funa Kozaki, Japan and Amarissa Kiara Toth, Hungary, 7-6, 6-4.
Aubane Droguet, France and Selena Janicijevic, France, def. Joanna Garland, Chinese Taipei and Sohyun Park (4), Republic of Korea, 6-2, 6-3.
Abigail Forbes, United States and Savannah Broadus, United States, def. Anastasia Tikhonova, Russia and Alina Charaeva (2), Russia, 6-7, 6-3, 9-7.
