Men's Singles

Quarterfinals

Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. David Goffin (21), Belgium, 6-4, 6-0, 6-2.

Roberto Bautista Agut (23), Spain, def. Guido Pella (26), Argentina, 7-5, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Rafael Nadal (3), Spain, def. Sam Querrey, United States, 7-5, 6-2, 6-2.

Roger Federer (2), Switzerland, def. Kei Nishikori (8), Japan, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4.

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Michael Venus (3), New Zealand, def. Henri Kontinen, Finland, and John Peers (8), Australia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-3.

Women's Doubles

Third Round

Danielle Collins and Bethanie Mattek-Sands , United States, def. Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, and Ash Barty (10), Australia, walkover.

Quarterfinals

Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Barbora Strycova (3), Czech Republic, def. Elise Mertens, Belgium, and Aryna Sabalenka (6), Belarus, 6-4, 6-2.

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Xu Yifan (4), China, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Danielle Collins, United States, 6-1, 6-3.

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (2), Czech Republic, def. Anna-Lena Groenefeld, Germany, and Demi Schuurs (8), Netherlands, 6-2, 7-6 (1).

Mixed Doubles

Third Round

Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Nicole Melichar (1), United States, def. Andy Murray, Britain, and Serena Williams, United States, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.

Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Yang Zhaoxuan, China, def. Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, and Jennifer Brady, United States, 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-4.

Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Kveta Peschke (5), Czech Republic, def. Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, and Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Artem Sitak, New Zealand, and Laura Siegemund, Germany, def. Mate Pavic, Croatia, and Gabriela Dabrowski (3), Canada, 5-7, 7-6 (5), 13-12 (5).

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Latisha Chan (8), Taiwan, def. Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Andreja Klepac (11), Slovenia, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

