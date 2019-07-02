Men's Singles
First Round
Sam Querrey, United States, def. Dominic Thiem (5), Austria, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (1), 6-3, 6-0.
Andrey Rublev, Russia, def. Cristian Garin, Chile, 4-6, 6-4, 7-5, 6-4.
John Millman, Australia, def. Hugo Dellien, Bolivia, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4.
Laslo Djere (31), Serbia, def. Guido Andreozzi, Argentina, 3-6, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (3), 6-3.
Gilles Simon (20), France, def. Salvatore Caruso, Italy, 7-6 (7), 6-3, 6-2.
Tennys Sandgren, United States, def. Yasutaka Uchiyama, Japan, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-3.
Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Dennis Novak, Austria, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2), 6-2.
Fabio Fognini (12), Italy, def. Frances Tiafoe, United States, 5-7, 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.
Marin Cilic (13), Croatia, def. Adrian Mannarino, France, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4), 6-3.
Joao Sousa, Portugal, def. Paul Jubb, Britain, 6-0, 6-3, 6-7 (8), 6-1.
Daniel Evans, Britain, def. Federico Delbonis, Argentina, 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3.
Nikoloz Basilashvili (18), Georgia, def. James Ward, Britain, 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 8-6.
Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, def. Denis Shapovalov (29), Canada, 7-6 (0), 6-4, 6-3.
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, France, def. Bernard Tomic, Australia, 6-2, 6-1, 6-4.
Nick Kyrgios, Australia, def. Jordan Thompson, Australia, 7-6 (4), 3-6, 7-6 (10), 0-6, 6-1.
Rafael Nadal (3), Spain, def. Yuichi Sugita, Japan, 6-3, 6-1, 6-3.
Kei Nishikori (8), Japan, def. Thiago Moura Monteiro, Brazil, 6-4, 7-6 (3), 6-4.
Cameron Norrie, Britain, def. Denis Istomin, Uzbekistan, 6-2, 6-4, 6-4.
Steve Johnson, United States, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 6-4, 6-2, 6-3.
Alex de Minaur (25), Australia, def. Marco Cecchinato, Italy, 6-0, 6-4, 7-6 (5).
Jan-Lennard Struff (33), Germany, def. Radu Albot, Moldova, 6-4, 6-3, 6-2.
Taylor Fritz, United States, def. Tomas Berdych, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.
Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, def. Pablo Andujar, Spain, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.
John Isner (9), United States, def. Casper Ruud, Norway, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (9).
Matteo Berrettini (17), Italy, def. Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (3).
Marcos Baghdatis, Cyprus, def. Brayden Schnur, Canada, 6-2, 6-4, 6-4.
Dominik Koepfer, Germany, def. Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (9), 6-1.
Diego Schwartzman (24), Argentina, def. Matthew Ebden, Australia, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Lucas Pouille (27), France, def. Richard Gasquet, France, 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 (4).
Gregoire Barrere, France, def. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3.
Jay Clarke, Britain, def. Noah Rubin, United States, 4-6, 7-5, 6-4, 6-4.
Roger Federer (2), Switzerland, def. Lloyd Harris, South Africa, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2.
Women's Singles
First Round
Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, def. Saisai Zheng, China, 6-4, 6-2.
Alison van Uytvanck, Belgium, def. Svetlana Kuznetsova, Russia, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.
Harriet Dart, Britain, def. Christina McHale, United States, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, def. Garbine Muguruza (26), Spain, 6-4, 6-4.
Alison Riske, United States, def. Donna Vekic (22), Croatia, 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.
Ivana Jorovic, Serbia, def. Lesley Kerkhove, Netherlands, 7-6 (5), 6-4.
Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, def. Stefanie Voegele, Switzerland, 5-7, 7-5, 6-4.
Belinda Bencic (13), Switzerland, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, 6-2, 6-3.
Serena Williams (11), United States, def. Giulia Gatto-Monticone, Italy, 6-2, 7-5.
Kaja Juvan, Slovenia, def. Kristyna Pliskova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.
Varvara Flink, Russia, def. Paula Badosa Gibert, Spain, 6-4, 6-2.
Julia Goerges (18), Germany, def. Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, 7-5, 6-1.
Carla Suarez-Navarro (30), Spain, def. Samantha Stosur, Australia, 6-2, 7-5.
Pauline Parmentier, France, def. Maria Sharapova, Russia, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 5-0, ret.
Lauren Davis, United States, def. Kateryna Kozlova, Ukraine, 6-3, 6-2.
Angelique Kerber (5), Germany, def. Tatjana Maria, Germany, 6-4, 6-3.
Kiki Bertens (4), Netherlands, def. Mandy Minella, Luxembourg, 6-3, 6-2.
Taylor Townsend, United States, def. Arina Rodionova, Australia, 6-2, 6-3.
Laura Siegemund, Germany, def. Katie Swan, Britain, 6-2, 6-4.
Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, def. Lesia Tsurenko (32), Ukraine, 6-3, 6-2.
Elise Mertens (21), Belgium, def. Fiona Ferro, France, 6-2, 6-0.
Monica Niculescu, Romania, def. Andrea Petkovic, Germany, 2-6, 6-2, 7-5.
Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, def. Eugenie Bouchard, Canada, 6-3, 5-7, 8-6.
Qiang Wang (15), China, def. Vera Lapko, Belarus, 6-2, 6-2.
Sloane Stephens (9), United States, def. Timea Bacsinszky, Switzerland, 6-2, 6-4.
Yafan Wang, China, def. Tereza Martincova, Czech Republic, 6-2, 7-5.
Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, def. Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, 2-6, 6-1, 6-1.
Johanna Konta (19), Britain, def. Ana Bogdan, Romania, 7-5, 6-2.
Amanda Anisimova (25), United States, def. Sorana Cirstea, Romania, 6-3, 6-3.
Magda Linette, Poland, def. Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, 6-0, 7-6 (9).
Kristina Mladenovic, France, def. Vitalia Diatchenko, Russia, 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-2.
Petra Kvitova (6), Czech Republic, def. Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, 6-4, 6-2.
