Men's Singles
Second Round
Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Denis Kudla, United States, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.
Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, def. Leonardo Mayer, Argentina, 6-7 (4), 6-1, 7-6 (7), 6-3.
Felix Auger Aliassime (19), Canada, def. Corentin Moutet, France, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.
Ugo Humbert, France, def. Marcel Granollers, Spain, 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-5.
Daniil Medvedev (11), Russia, def. Alexei Popyrin, Australia, 6-7 (6), 6-1, 6-4, 6-4.
David Goffin (21), Belgium, def. Jeremy Chardy, France, 6-2, 6-4, 6-3.
Fernando Verdasco, Spain, def. Kyle Edmund (30), Britain, 4-6, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-3, 6-4.
Thomas Fabbiano, Italy, def. Ivo Karlovic, Croatia, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-4.
Kevin Anderson (4), South Africa, def. Janko Tipsarevic, Serbia, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-4.
Guido Pella (26), Argentina, def. Andreas Seppi, Italy, 6-4, 4-6, 4-6, 7-5, 6-1.
Reilly Opelka, United States, def. Stan Wawrinka (22), Switzerland, 7-5, 3-6, 4-6, 6-4, 8-6.
Milos Raonic (15), Canada, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands, 7-6 (1), 7-5, 7-6 (4).
Karen Khachanov (10), Russia, def. Feliciano Lopez Diaz-Guerra, Spain, 4-6, 6-4, 7-5, 6-4.
Roberto Bautista-Agut (23), Spain, def. Steve Darcis, Belgium, 6-3, 6-2, 4-2, ret.
Benoit Paire (28), France, def. Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 7-6 (5), 6-4, 0-0, ret.
Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, def. Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4, 6-4.
Women's Singles
Second Round
Elina Svitolina (8), Ukraine, def. Margarita Gasparyan, Russia, 5-7, 6-5, ret.
Maria Sakkari (31), Greece, def. Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-1.
Petra Martic (24), Croatia, def. Anastasia Potapova, Russia, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Danielle Rose Collins, United States, def. Anastasija Sevastova (12), Latvia, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, def. Madison Brengle, United States, 6-3, 6-4.
Anett Kontaveit (20), Estonia, def. Heather Watson, Britain, 7-5, 6-1.
Su-Wei Hsieh (28), Chinese Taipei, def. Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, 7-6 (3), 6-3.
Karolina Pliskova (3), Czech Republic, def. Monica Puig, Puerto Rico, 6-0, 6-4.
Simona Halep (7), Romania, def. Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.
Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, def. Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, 6-2, 6-0.
Polona Hercog, Slovenia, def. Madison Keys (17), United States, 6-2, 6-4.
Cori Gauff, United States, def. Magdalena Rybarikova, Slovakia, 6-3, 6-3.
Caroline Wozniacki (14), Denmark, def. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, 7-6 (5), 6-3.
Shuai Zhang, China, def. Yanina Wickmayer, Belgium, 6-3, 6-2.
Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, def. Sofia Kenin (27), United States, 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.
Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, 6-4, 7-6 (3).
Men's Doubles
First Round
Lukasz Kubot, Poland and Marcelo Melo (1), Brazil, def. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany and Ben Mclachlan, Japan, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, 7-5.
Matt Reid, Australia and Alex de Minaur, Australia, def. Federico Delbonis, Argentina and Andres Molteni, Argentina, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.
Sander Gille, Belgium and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, def. Guillermo Duran, Argentina and Juan Ignacio Londero, Argentina, 6-2, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-2.
Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil and Divij Sharan, India, def. Kevin Krawietz, Germany and Andreas Mies (13), Germany, 7-5, 6-4, 7-5.
Bruno Soares, Brazil and Mate Pavic (4), Croatia, def. Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands and Sander Arends, Netherlands, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-3.
Cameron Norrie, Britain and Jaume Antoni Munar Clar, Spain, def. Austin Krajicek, United States and Dominic Inglot (15), Britain, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-7 (11), 6-3.
Nikola Mektic, Croatia and Franko Skugor (6), Croatia, def. Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania and Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 6-2, 6-2, 6-2.
Matthew Ebden, Australia and Vasek Pospisil, Canada, def. Filip Krajinovic, Serbia and Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.
Rajeev Ram, United States and Joe Salisbury (12), Britain, def. Malek Jaziri, Tunisia and Radu Albot, Moldova, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.
Ken Skupski, Britain and John-Patrick Smith, Australia, def. James Ward, Britain and Jay Clarke, Britain, 6-2, 6-4, 6-2.
Lleyton Hewitt, Australia and Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Purav Raja, India and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, India, 6-2, 6-3, 6-2.
Michael Venus, New Zealand and Raven Klaasen (3), South Africa, def. Jonny O Mara, Britain and Luke Bambridge, Britain, 7-5, 7-6 (3), 6-4.
Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina and Horacio Zeballos (9), Argentina, def. Jonathan Erlich, Israel and Artem Sitak, New Zealand, 7-5, 7-6 (5), 6-3.
Jurgen Melzer, Austria and Oliver Marach (14), Austria, def. Cheng-Peng Hsieh, Chinese Taipei and Christopher Rungkat, Indonesia, 6-3, 6-4, 1-6, 2-6, 11-9.
Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan and Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, def. Leander Paes, India and Benoit Paire, France, 4-6, 6-7 (1), 6-3, 7-6 (4), 9-7.
Robert Farah, Colombia and Juan Sebastian Cabal (2), Colombia, def. Paul Jubb, Britain and Jack Draper, Britain, 6-1, 6-4, 6-2.
Women's Doubles
First Round
Kristina Mladenovic, France and Timea Babos (1), Hungary, def. Jessica Pegula, United States and Maria Sanchez, United States, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.
Galina Voskoboeva, Kazakhstan and Sorana Cirstea, Romania, def. Eden Silva, Britain and Sarah Beth Grey, Britain, 6-0, 6-3.
Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium and Johanna Larsson (12), Sweden, def. Belinda Bencic, Switzerland and Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, 7-6 (4), 6-4.
Desirae Krawczyk, United States and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, def. Sabrina Santamaria, United States and Alexa Guarachi Mathison, Chile, 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.
Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic and Nicole Melichar (7), United States, def. Magda Linette, Poland and Irina Maria Bara, Romania, 7-5, 6-2.
Latisha Chan, Chinese Taipei and Hao-Ching Chan (9), Chinese Taipei, def. Katy Dunne, Britain and Harriet Dart, Britain, 6-2, 6-4.
Alison van Uytvanck, Belgium and Greet Minnen, Belgium, def. Freya Christie, Britain and Katie Swan, Britain, 7-5, 6-2.
Elise Mertens, Belgium and Aryna Sabalenka (6), Belarus, def. Natela Dzalamidze, Russia and Cornelia Lister, Sweden, 6-3, 6-4.
Victoria Azarenka, Belarus and Ashleigh Barty (10), Australia, def. Storm Sanders, Australia and Lidziya Marozava, Belarus, 6-0, 6-1.
Arina Rodionova, Australia and Kateryna Kozlova, Ukraine, def. Katarina Srebotnik, Slovenia and Darija Jurak, Croatia, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.
Yifan Xu, China and Gabriela Dabrowski (4), Canada, def. Ons Jabeur, Tunisia and Fanny Stollar, Hungary, 6-1, 6-3.
Anna-Lena Groenefeld, Germany and Demi Schuurs (8), Netherlands, def. Monique Adamczak, Australia and Ellen Perez, Australia, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 9-7.
Yafan Wang, China and Anna Blinkova, Russia, def. Miyu Kato, Japan and Nao Hibino, Japan, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5.
Laura Siegemund, Germany and Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, def. Shuai Peng, China and Zhaoxuan Yang, China, 4-6, 7-5, 8-6.
Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine and Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, def. Timea Bacsinszky, Switzerland and Bernarda Pera, United States, 6-4, 4-6, 6-1.
Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic and Katerina Siniakova (2), Czech Republic, def. Naomi Broady, Britain and Naiktha Bains, Britain, 7-5, 6-1.
