Wilson school district will keep chief logo

This summer, Wilson Area school district officials said they would move away from the Native American chief’s head logo on their uniforms, using a W instead for new uniforms and products.

The move was intended to help make uniforms across the district consistent, with most already sporting the “W,” board President Judith Herbstreith said. Plus, she said, the decision could eventually be out of the district’s hands if the NCAA or state decides to ban Native American logos, which would force the district to invest in new uniforms.

“That’s how this all came about,” she said.

The district never planned to remove images of the logo from schools and gyms. Still, the shift prompted an outcry from some, including 1990 Wilson Area graduate Bobby Hare, who helped circulate petitions online and in person urging the district to keep the mascot. So far he’s gathered more than 2,400 signatures, he said, and supporters packed a school board meeting Aug. 16.

Now Superintendent Doug Wagner is drafting a policy that designates board-approved logos, such as the warrior chief wearing a feathered headdress, a W and the block letters “Wilson Warriors,” he said in an email.

“We hope this action will show the community our board listened to their concerns and that the district is not abolishing the chief mascot,” he said. He did not return additional requests for comment.

