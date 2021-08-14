Wilson looks solid, not spectacular, in first preseason game

Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur did a good job making Wilson’s job easy as the run game was strong.

On his first drive, Wilson benefited from Ty Johnson and Michael Carter toting the rock as they accounted for 34 yards. His first completion was on a play-action rollout to Corey Davis. It was pitch and catch for the rookie and gave the Jets a nine yard gain on first down, which kept the offense in a favorable situation.

And when it was time to convert an important third down, Wilson answered the call.

On third and six from the Giants 27, Wilson found Davis on an out route for nine yards and a first down. The throw was on time and accurate.

Wilson targeted Davis again on the next third down on the same drive, but couldn’t pick it up. The Jets settled for a field goal as Chris Naggar nailed the kick.

Even though Wilson was 2-for-4 for 18 yards on his first drive, scoring points was a positive.

The next drive was better as the Jets let Wilson sling it more, and he rose to the challenge.

On third and nine, he fired a bullet to Keelan Cole on a dig route for a 16 yard gain to keep the drive alive.