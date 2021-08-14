Wilson looks solid, not spectacular, in first preseason game

After all the excitement generated around the New York Jets’ No. 2 overall pick, it was time to finally see Zach Wilson live in action.
And how did Wilson look?
Poised. Efficient. Accurate. Decisive.
The Wilson from the Green and White scrimmage was nowhere to be found.
The moment didn’t look too big for Wilson as the former BYU standout performed well against the New York Giants.
Did he light the NFL world on fire? No. Did he make a jaw dropping throw that would send NFL twitter into flames? No.
Yes, it would have been outstanding if Wilson threw for two touchdowns in his two drives, but none of that was needed because what he proved was good enough for his first NFL game.
In the small sample size, Wilson’s performance Saturday night was exactly what was needed.
He finished 6-for-9 for 63 yards with a passer rating of 86.8 in two drives.
Wilson didn’t look overwhelmed or confused. He was confident in his reads and made accurate throws. Wilson stayed within the game plan and executed the offense.
Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur did a good job making Wilson’s job easy as the run game was strong.
On his first drive, Wilson benefited from Ty Johnson and Michael Carter toting the rock as they accounted for 34 yards. His first completion was on a play-action rollout to Corey Davis. It was pitch and catch for the rookie and gave the Jets a nine yard gain on first down, which kept the offense in a favorable situation.
And when it was time to convert an important third down, Wilson answered the call.
On third and six from the Giants 27, Wilson found Davis on an out route for nine yards and a first down. The throw was on time and accurate.
Wilson targeted Davis again on the next third down on the same drive, but couldn’t pick it up. The Jets settled for a field goal as Chris Naggar nailed the kick.
Even though Wilson was 2-for-4 for 18 yards on his first drive, scoring points was a positive.
The next drive was better as the Jets let Wilson sling it more, and he rose to the challenge.
On third and nine, he fired a bullet to Keelan Cole on a dig route for a 16 yard gain to keep the drive alive.
A few plays later, the Jets faced a third and 14 after an offensive pass interference penalty on Cole. No sweat for the rookie.
Wilson dropped back, and pressure from Raymond Johnson III was in his face. But he didn’t fold like a cheap chair from the dollar store.
Wilson delivered a dart to Tyler Kroft for a 13 yard gain, giving the Jets an opportunity to go for it on fourth and one.
The Jets went for it, but Johnson was stuffed by Danny Shelton and B.J Hill to end the drive and Wilson’s night.
So, no fireworks from Wilson, but a solid performance from the rookie. He looked like he belonged.