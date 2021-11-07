Wild surge past Lee, Islanders 5-2 with 4-goal 3rd period

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Brandon Duhaime scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period about two minutes after Ryan Hartman tied the game for Minnesota, and the Wild registered another comeback win to beat Anders Lee and the New York Islanders 5-2 on Sunday night.

Duhaime, who was originally credited with a second period score that was officially changed to an assist on Nick Bjugstad’s goal, went end to end and ripped a shot from the back of the left circle to give the Wild the lead.

That came right after Hartman found his own rebound and sniped it past Semyon Varlamov for his team-high sixth goal. Hartman had the tying goal with 3 seconds left in regulation at Pittsburgh on Saturday night, when the Wild rallied for a 5-4 shootout victory.

Jonas Brodin and Matt Dumba chipped in rink-length empty-netters to pile on after Semyon Varlamov was pulled, as the Wild improved to 4-1 at home this season.

Lee scored two goals in his home state to upstage the reunion for fellow Minnesotan Zach Parise, back at familiar Xcel Energy Center after joining the Islanders this summer. Home has been a foreign concept to the Islanders so far, who are 10 games into this season-opening 13-game run of road games while their new UBS Arena is finished.

Varlamov had 34 saves in his season debut for the Islanders, who had earned a point in seven straight games (5-0-2).

Lee had a slap shot by Zdeno Chara deflect right to him with 18 seconds left in the first period for a rebound goal, the eighth straight game the Islanders scored first.

BLACKHAWKS 2, PREDATORS 1: Alex DeBrincat scored 37 seconds into overtime to give the Chicago Blackhawks a win over the Nashville Predators in Derek King’s NHL coaching debut.

DeBrincat finished a 2-on-1 break and give-and-go with Patrick Kane to lift the Blackhawks to just their second win.

After scoring, DeBrincat scooped the puck from the back of the net, presumably for King, who was promoted from the Blackhawks top minor league club, Rockford of the AHL, to Chicago’s interim coach after Jeremy Colliton was fired on Saturday following a 1-9-2 start.

Chicago’s Brandon Hagel and Nashville’s Alexandre Carrier scored 1:50 apart in the second period for the only goals in regulation.

Kevin Lankinen stopped 20 shots for the Blackhawks. Juuse Saros finished with 30 saves as Nashville earned a point against Chicago for the 11th straight game (8-0-3).

RED WINGS 5, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2: Pius Suter and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and an assist, and Detroit beat Vegas.

Robby Fabbri, Lucas Raymond and Vladislav Namestnikov also scored for the Red Wings. Sam Gagnerm, Filip Hronek and Nick Leddy each had two assists, and Thomas Greiss stopped 38 shots.

Nicolas Roy had a goal and an assist, and Jonathan Marchessault also scored for the Golden Knights. Laurent Brossoit finished with 25 saves.

After Roy gave Vegas the lead 3:48 into the game with his second of the season, Detroit scored the next four goals to take control.

