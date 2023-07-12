LAKE GEORGE — The Wiawaka Center for Women in Lake George will celebrate the 120th year with the “History of Fashion Show" on July 23 with re-enactors dressed in women’s fashions from the philanthropists’ era, demonstrating the evolution of fashion.

A news release from the center said the event is in collaboration with the Warren County Historical Society, The Chapman Museum, and Fashion Follies.

Spend the afternoon at the newly renovated Fort William Henry Carriage House, mingling with actresses portraying Trask, Fuller, iconic artist Georgia O’Keeffe (1887-1986), intrepid journalist Nellie Bly (1864-1922), abolitionist Harriet Tubman (1822-1913), education activist Emma Willard (1787-1870) and several of their peers — all dressed in the fashion of their time.

"In 1908, renowned artist Georgia O’Keeffe became one of the first artists to stay at Wiawaka, and her room remains one of our most sought-after accommodations on the property," the release said.

As the oldest and longest continuously operating retreat for women in America, Wiawaka takes great pride in honoring this cherished tradition while embracing the future.

Victorian jewelry will be available for purchase, with 10% of proceeds benefiting Wiawaka.

Tickets are $65 which will include a luncheon of light sandwiches, scones, sweets and iced tea, lemonade, and a special signature drink. Tickets are available at wiawaka.org or by calling us at 518-668-9690.