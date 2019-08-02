2018 — Diversify

2017 — Gun Runner

2016 — Frosted

2015 — Honor Code

2014 — Moreno

2013 — Cross Traffic

2012 — Fort Larned

2011 — Tizway

2010 — Blame

2009 — Bullsbay

2008 — Commentator

2007 — Lawyer Ron

2006 — Invasor

2005 — Commentator

2004 — Roses in May

2003 — Medaglia d’Oro

2002 — Left Bank

2001 — Lido Palace

2000 — Lemon Drop Kid

