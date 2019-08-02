2018 — Diversify
2017 — Gun Runner
2016 — Frosted
2015 — Honor Code
2014 — Moreno
2013 — Cross Traffic
2012 — Fort Larned
2011 — Tizway
2010 — Blame
2009 — Bullsbay
2008 — Commentator
2007 — Lawyer Ron
2006 — Invasor
2005 — Commentator
2004 — Roses in May
2003 — Medaglia d’Oro
2002 — Left Bank
2001 — Lido Palace
2000 — Lemon Drop Kid
