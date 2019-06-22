On the same June afternoon, mere hours apart, Whitehall and Ticonderoga won state baseball championships. For the dominant Railroaders, the Class D title was their first baseball crown since 1984. Ti, meanwhile, spun a no-hitter to win their first Class C state championship and make up for an extra-inning loss in last year's state final. The same day, Schuylerville's brilliant playoff run ended in the Class B state final.

