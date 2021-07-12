Whitehall man expected to get 2 to 4 years in prison after admitting to knife threat

WHITEHALL — A local man is expected to receive a sentence of 2 to 4 years in prison after admitting to threatening a person with a knife.
Jared N. Stone, 31, pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Friday to felony third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Stone was arrested back on Feb. 23 after police responded to a Whitehall residence for a report of a domestic incident. Police said Stone broke the victim’s cellphone and threatened the person with a knife. A child was present during the incident.
Stone was charged with felony aggravated family offense and the misdemeanors of second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child.
He pleaded guilty to the reduced count in satisfaction of the charges.
Stone is set to be formally sentenced on Aug. 12.