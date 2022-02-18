Whitehall Junior-Senior High organizes 'No Place for Hate' program

WHITEHALL — Students in the Whitehall Junior-Senior High School recently organized a “No Place For Hate” program.

One of the many goals of this student-led initiative is to help promote a positive culture. “No Place For Hate” is a division of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) in Albany, which provides tools for students to develop their leadership skills, and instill a climate of anti-bullying and anti-bias throughout the student body. The program will work in partnership with Railroaders Against Violence Everywhere (RAVE), according to a news release.

About 30 students in grades seven through nine have been regularly meeting during their lunch and advisory periods under the advisement of school counselor David Gale and high school teacher Andrea Mistretta. The students have been collaborating and planning for student-led activities as required by the ADL to be recognized as a “No Place For Hate” school.

For the first activity, the chapter hosted a viewing of “Bully” created by filmmaker Lee Hirsch. This documentary examines five cases of young people who are continuously subjected to various means of abuse by their peers, and the results of the bullying. A discussion followed the film.

The chapter is planning additional events.

