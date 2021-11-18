White Socks (CB)

Please let us introduce White Socks! This darling puppy and his five siblings were born after their momma was abandoned.... View on PetFinder
A Glens Falls woman was charged with welfare fraud for reportedly having falsified tenant information by failing to report income that she was earning.
An 86-year-old woman died and a 48-year-old man suffered serious burns in a Wednesday evening fire at a home at 24 Horicon Ave.
Katie M. Horn, 26, of Hadley, was arrested Wednesday following an investigation into accusations of creating and promoting child pornography.
Local man scares up a dream job.
A Whitehall grad has been unable to leave Canada since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
A Saratoga Springs man was arrested for allegedly stealing items from Walmart after previously being banned from the store.
Warren County Health Services reported 62 new cases of COVID-19 and 60 recoveries on Tuesday.
Warren County Health Services reported 58 new COVID-19 cases and 16 recoveries on Thursday. The county is now monitoring 456 active cases.
Christkindlmarkt, which was last held in the area at Charles R. Wood Park in Lake George, is moving to Glens Falls City Park this year, with vendors, live music, activities and food and drink.
Warren County Health Services reported 58 additional COVID-19 cases on Sunday.
