`Whistleblower' reveals fraud at elite basktball program

But, I found a great job in Arkansas and it’s an area of need. So, I can follow what I am passionate about and want to do. Not such a bad turnaround for a whistleblower.

What motivated you to speak out?

For a long time at my house, with my kids at my dinner table, we would talk about the inequality of the system. Athletes were not getting what was promised to them. A lot of them were reading at the same grade level as my kids at the time, (1st grade, 4th grade and 6th grade). They were not being given what was fair, they were not getting paid.

My kids and I talked about it all the time. My parents were activists in Chicago, so I grew up discussing racial inequalities. I wanted to bring those types of discussions to my kids, so we talked a lot about what I was seeing at UNC.

I know when kids can read and when kids can’t. I just wanted it to be fixed and I really did think the university would do the right thing. I talked to the dean about reading remediation and they said no. I would talk to anyone who would listen about it and people seemed to understand and agree that the system wasn’t right. So, I did not think speaking out publicly was going to be so big; that there would be so much drama behind it.