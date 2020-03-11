`Whistleblower' reveals fraud at elite basktball program

Mary Willingham is the former athletics literacy counselor at the University of North Carolina. She spoke out in 2011, first to the News & Observer in Raleigh and later the national media, about a system of "paper classes" at the university that allowed students, including athletes, to enroll in fake classes. The practice went on for nearly 20 years and is considered the longest-running academic fraud in NCAA history.
UNC denied and attempted to discredit Willingham’s reveal of the university’s system of fake classes. However, an investigator who worked at the U.S. Justice Department verified her claims and she sued the university for retaliation. The school eventually paid her $335,000 in a settlement. However, she decided to resign from her post in 2014 due to a “hostile work environment.”
Willingham is now the Regional Director of Literacy at KIPP Delta Public Schools in Arkansas and author of Cheated, a book that talks about the scandal, the treatment of college athletes and the future of college sports.
She is also a whistleblower. In a phone conversation with the Society of Professional Journalists, she shares how being a whistleblower impacted her career and why she chose to come forward and expose a system she says was unfair to student athletes.
Talk about the hate and death threats.
It started after I went public, the fall of 2012, and then went on and became much worse in 2014. Once the story went national, death threats and hate reached a whole other level.
In my own community I felt I would not be protected. I did have a lot of people across the country stand up for me and support me, but locally it was uncomfortable to go to the grocery store, to go for a run.
People, for the most part men and big sports fanatics — not necessarily (UNC) alumni though — these crazy fans, would make calls threatening me, send letters. Someone even came to the university to look for me once. Social media was the biggest problem. You would see the comments out there all the time, just terrible things. At one point they started talking about one of my kids and it got personal.
What was the impact on your professional career?
The discrediting campaign is real. People took my master’s thesis and ran it through a system and then said I plagiarized. I did not plagiarize. The university said my research was wrong. Things like that were so painful. It really is uncomfortable. Who wants to be discredited?
Finding another job was hard. A community college in North Carolina hired me as an adjunct but I was told I would never be hired full time because of my past. So, I had to leave North Carolina. I loved that place. I miss that place so much.
But, I found a great job in Arkansas and it’s an area of need. So, I can follow what I am passionate about and want to do. Not such a bad turnaround for a whistleblower.
What motivated you to speak out?
For a long time at my house, with my kids at my dinner table, we would talk about the inequality of the system. Athletes were not getting what was promised to them. A lot of them were reading at the same grade level as my kids at the time, (1st grade, 4th grade and 6th grade). They were not being given what was fair, they were not getting paid.
My kids and I talked about it all the time. My parents were activists in Chicago, so I grew up discussing racial inequalities. I wanted to bring those types of discussions to my kids, so we talked a lot about what I was seeing at UNC.
I know when kids can read and when kids can’t. I just wanted it to be fixed and I really did think the university would do the right thing. I talked to the dean about reading remediation and they said no. I would talk to anyone who would listen about it and people seemed to understand and agree that the system wasn’t right. So, I did not think speaking out publicly was going to be so big; that there would be so much drama behind it.
I still do not understand, really, why the people who love college sports hated me so much for what I had to say. I wasn’t trying to take down the Tarheels or UNC. I was just saying we could do better. Don’t shoot the messenger, you know. I am just the one that said, ‘This is what is happening.’
I did not want anyone to be hurt by it. I wanted the opposite. I wanted it to be fixed. Whistleblowers want things to be fixed. I wish people would have let me be part of that change. I want to see bigger change and I think whistleblowers do, too; we want the system to be corrected.
Lynn Walsh is a freelance journalist, creating content focused on government accountability, public access to information and freedom of expression issues. She’s also helping to rebuild trust between newsrooms and the public through the Trusting News Project. Follow her on Twitter or send her an email to collaborate on a possible project.