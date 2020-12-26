Where Are They Now: Heather (Fiore) DiBiase still meeting challenges (copy)

Heather DiBiase apologized for the late call earlier this week, but to be fair, she's been rather busy.
Like all teachers dealing with the continuing coronavirus pandemic, the former Heather Fiore has been up to her eyeballs in finding new ways to teach and assess students.
It's been a special challenge for physical education teachers like DiBiase, who teaches mostly seventh- and eighth-graders at Sand Creek Middle School in the South Colonie Central School District. Most students are hybrid learners, splitting time between learning in-person and remotely from home.
"It's definitely made us think outside the box," DiBiase said. "It's difficult, but you've got to make it work somehow. … The most I have in front of me is 10, but in some classes, I have two or three kids, and even that's a challenge — there's not many games you can play with two or three."
From an athletic standpoint, DiBiase has been meeting challenges all her life — first as a three-sport standout at Queensbury, then as a Division I basketball player at Canisius, and now as the girls varsity basketball coach at Colonie.
DiBiase never let her height — 5 feet, 4 inches — deter her from excellence on the court or on the field.
"My height wasn't going to be a reason I wasn’t successful," said DiBiase, now 45 and in her 13th season as the Garnet Raiders' head coach. "Limitations are only what you let them be. I had to push myself. Being shorter, I had to find other ways to do things. I had to work harder."
That hard work paid off. Heather Fiore was one of the most accomplished female athletes to come out of Queensbury. Before graduating in 1993, she was a four-year starter in basketball, field hockey and softball, earning multiple Foothills Council MVP and all-state awards. She was The Post-Star Player of the Year in all three sports at least once.
She is still the Spartans' second all-time leading scorer in basketball with 1,296 points, behind only the legendary Heidi Mann. In softball, she was a first-team All-Foothills shortstop for four years and was nearly a .500 career batter. In field hockey, she scored 34 goals and dished out 31 assists.
"She's in the same realm as Heidi Mann or Laura Gersten," said former Queensbury field hockey coach Terry Martin, who is retired after a 33-year coaching career, but still teaches a health class at SUNY Adirondack's Wilton campus.
"She was the first eighth-grader I brought up to varsity," Martin added. "She was one of the most selfless players I've ever known — she would be the first to give an assist before she would shoot."
"She was definitely an amazing athlete," recalled Bruce Healy, who coached girls basketball at Queensbury for 18 years. "I just remember her intensity and her love of sports. She had all of the physical tools, but mentally and emotionally, that set her apart."
Her former coaches at Queensbury — Martin, Healy and Nancy Stannard in softball — remember a relentless worker and fierce competitor who never backed down from a challenge.
"She just had natural ability, but she was a quiet leader and an obvious captain. Her work ethic was phenomenal," said Stannard, who retired from coaching nearly 20 years ago and still lives in Lake George. "She was my shortstop from the time she was in eighth grade."
"She was so competitive, she wanted to guard the best guard on the other team," recalled Healy, who is retired and lives near Rochester, close to one of his daughters. "She was willing to do everything she could to help the team win."
Heather Fiore was also surrounded by outstanding athletes — Bobbie Tompkins, Jill Glendening, Jen Dennett, Monica Rodriguez, to name just a few — over the years.
Each of her teams won at least one Section II title during her era. The girls basketball team won three straight from 1990-92. In her junior year, the Spartans memorably reached the state championship game on their own famous blue floor, falling just short to Albertus Magnus, 66-65, to end a 26-1 season. In her senior year, the field hockey team finally halted the Johnstown juggernaut and the softball team reached the state final four.
"We did some really good things in high school in the three sports I played," DiBiase said. "Those are some of my best memories right there. I had great coaches and great teammates that helped us walk away from high school with those great memories. I'd go back in a heartbeat. That's what I want my players to feel."
At Canisius, DiBiase started all 108 games of her career at point guard, and is still ranked second in career points with 1,949 and assists with 586. She set a single-season record with 76 3-pointers, and she holds the mark for most points in a game with 46. She was inducted into the Griffins' athletic Hall of Fame in 2007, and was named to the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference's 40th anniversary team in 2020.
"She was one tough nut — she had a motor that never stopped," recalled her college coach, Kara Rehbaum, now the director of media communications at Hilbert College near Buffalo. "She played with such fight and such desire. She had great range and she was so hard to defend. We were very uptempo, which fit her personality."
Rehbaum said she is not surprised that DiBiase — who was the MAAC Co-Rookie of the Year as a freshman and a first-team all-star all four years — became a head coach.
"She definitely was a coach on the floor," Rehbaum said. "She had the respect of all of her teammates. She carried herself with maturity, as a leader. She had such fire and passion, she made everyone step up around her."
As she was graduating in 1997, DiBiase began looking for a coaching job.
"I knew I wanted to teach phys ed in high school, and after college, I knew I wanted to coach," she said. "I was thinking at the college level, so I started looking for GA (graduate assistant) positions, but nothing panned out."
Working at a basketball camp that summer led to a chance meeting with the late Jack Dunlap, the athletic director and longtime boys basketball coach at Johnstown.
"We talked, they had a phys ed opening and I took it," said DiBiase, who also became Johnstown's girls varsity basketball coach for the next four seasons. "Jack was awesome, he took me under his wing, he was always there to talk to. He taught me a lot about coaching."
She admitted she had a lot to learn about coaching high school girls.
"I was just out of college — I was still in playing mode," DiBiase said. "I learned as I went, I had great coaches around me and the girls were great. I loved it there, it was a great stepping stone for me."
In 2001, after a 21-2 sectional finalist season at Johnstown, DiBiase made the move to Colonie, one of the largest school districts in Section II. She served as JV coach and varsity assistant under former coach Karen Bonitatibus, then took over the varsity job in 2008.
In 12 seasons, DiBiase has compiled a 177-81 record with two Section II titles at Colonie. Add to that a 56-27 stint at Johnstown, and her career coaching record is 233-108.
DiBiase said her coaching style is a blend of many of her previous coaches.
"I had some absolutely amazing coaches in high school — they had such a positive influence on me as a player and student-athlete, pushing me to be what I wanted to be," she said. "I hope I taught my players the same thing. It's so much deeper than winning and losing."
DiBiase and her husband, John, have been married for five years, but don't have children of their own. However, she has certainly made an impact on the next generation.
"Coaches are such a huge influence on kids' lives," she said. "I want to make them better people and go on to be successful. Every player I've coached has touched me in some way, and I hope I did the same for them. I love coaching, I love basketball, I love sports and kids and competitiveness. It's nice to win, but it's nice to take away the lessons learned from a loss."
This year, DiBiase and her players are facing the challenge of the pandemic, which has thus far idled every high school basketball team in the state until further notice.
For the last month and a half, DiBiase's Colonie girls basketball team has been able to meet a couple of times a week for open gym.
"We do it with all the restrictions — masks, everyone has their own ball, keeping them 6-12 feet apart," she said. "It's been wonderful seeing them. … Just the social part of it has been awesome."
The players have been able to work on conditioning and fundamental skills, like an offseason workout.
"We've had to come up with things they can do, but there's only so many shooting, dribbling and ballhandling drills you can do," DiBiase said. "Our superintendent and athletic director have trusted us to bring the kids in the gym. They've loved it."
For now, that's the best most coaches can do. Basketball and other sports deemed high risk by the state were recently pushed back from a possible Jan. 4 announcement until further notice, and winter state championships were canceled.
"We were crossing our fingers that Jan. 4 would be a positive day," she said. "Obviously not now, but we hope it changes down the road. I have one senior this year, so it's tough, it's sad all around. We'll keep them in the gym as long as we can."
Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.