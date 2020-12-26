Where Are They Now: Heather (Fiore) DiBiase still meeting challenges (copy)

DiBiase and her husband, John, have been married for five years, but don't have children of their own. However, she has certainly made an impact on the next generation.

"Coaches are such a huge influence on kids' lives," she said. "I want to make them better people and go on to be successful. Every player I've coached has touched me in some way, and I hope I did the same for them. I love coaching, I love basketball, I love sports and kids and competitiveness. It's nice to win, but it's nice to take away the lessons learned from a loss."

This year, DiBiase and her players are facing the challenge of the pandemic, which has thus far idled every high school basketball team in the state until further notice.

For the last month and a half, DiBiase's Colonie girls basketball team has been able to meet a couple of times a week for open gym.

"We do it with all the restrictions — masks, everyone has their own ball, keeping them 6-12 feet apart," she said. "It's been wonderful seeing them. … Just the social part of it has been awesome."

The players have been able to work on conditioning and fundamental skills, like an offseason workout.