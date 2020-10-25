What can a former Special Forces soldier with a Ph.D., a graphic designer, a former minor-league pitcher, a commercial flight instructor, a crane operator and a coach with eight kids possibly have in common?

They all played on one of the best football teams in Glens Falls history — and no, it’s not THAT team.

Back in 1984, a group of talented, hard-working and relentlessly driven Indians plowed their way to an 8-2 record — coming within two points of perfection, nearly knocking off Class A kingpin Shenendehowa and CBA of Albany in the process.

The “Big, Bad” Glens Falls team of 1993 may get the accolades of a trip to the inaugural state semifinals, but a decade earlier, their brethren in scarlet and black were fashioning their own mini-dynasty, going 16-2-1 in a two-year span.

“My brother Corey was on the ‘93 team,” said Sean Brand, the aforementioned crane operator at Wheelabrator Technologies in Hudson Falls. “We were watching one of my son’s games a while back, and coach (Paul) Bricoccoli comes over — he’s like a father to us — and we start talking about our football teams.

“Finally, Coach B says, ‘You guys were more athletic and more vicious,’” added Brand, a senior two-way lineman on the 1984 squad who later played for the Greenjackets for a decade. “Then he goes, ‘And your team was good, too, Corey.’”

“They were probably one of the better teams I coached,” said Bricoccoli, 76, who retired from a 27-year coaching career after the 1999 season. “It was just a joy watching them play. They made you look good as a coach.”

Paul Bricoccoli sought out top competition for the Indians, who finished the season ranked seventh in the state sportswriters’ small-school poll.

“We didn’t shy away from anybody,” Bricoccoli said. “We played up back then to be better prepared for our league schedule. It worked out well in the ‘80s. Those kids relished it — they loved it. They were pretty humble, but they were incredibly confident.”

“When I was at Syracuse, my roommate was an all-state tight end from Canandaigua — he was first-team, I was second-team,” recalled Jeff Bennett, a standout two-way end for the Indians. “We used to yap a lot about our teams, ‘Get your boys and I’ll get my boys, we’ll play in the parking lot.’”

The Indians were a blend of intense personalities, multi-sport athletes and quirky characters who were as close off the field as they were on. Now well into their 50s, many of them maintain those friendships that were forged on the gridiron.

Coaching tree

The 1984 Glens Falls football team produced several athletes who played college sports — and a surprising number who became high school coaches. Bennett, Matt Stevens and Greg Moore have been coaching for a quarter-century.

Bennett stepped away after 16 seasons as head football coach at Lake George, where he still teaches social studies. His two daughters are former Lake George basketball standouts, and his son Cole is a sophomore at Glens Falls, hoping to play football in a coronavirus-delayed spring season.

“I loved football — no matter what I did after college, I wanted to give back to the game,” said Bennett, who played at Syracuse and Holy Cross, then joined the Navy and became a flight instructor and licensed commercial multi-engine pilot. “You learned how to do it right, and how much fun it is when you do it right. I wanted to pass that on.”

Stevens, the standout quarterback on the 1983-84 teams, was drafted by the Phillies and spent seven years as a minor-league pitcher before becoming a math teacher. He is head baseball coach and an assistant in football at Rensselaer High School in northwest Indiana.

“I was always intellectually inclined, and coaching goes hand in hand with teaching,” said Stevens, whose two sons play Division III baseball at Manchester University in Indiana. “I always say, you take pieces of all of the coaches that had an influence on you. I can remember things that Coach B and (former baseball) coach (Tim) Harrington used to say when I was a kid. You carry them with you as you coach.”

Moore, a junior defensive lineman and fullback on the 1984 team who played at BYU and Lehigh, is in his 25th year as a probation officer and assistant football coach in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

“I think that the experience itself — playing football in a close-knit community and close-knit friendship — brought us all together,” said Moore, the father of eight kids, including one who is a freshman offensive lineman at Virginia Tech. “When we finished, it was part of who we are, so we wanted to give back and share that experience with kids.”

Sonny McTiernan — a junior defensive end in 1984 who played at Southern Connecticut and SUNY Albany before becoming a graphic designer — said football made him and his teammates feel “whole.”

“The football field was the first place where you felt accepted, challenged, rewarded, where you found success and failure and a sense of belonging,” said McTiernan, a father of two who coaches modified football and basketball at Glens Falls. “We all grew as young men on that field, and it’s the one place you can count on to bring you back to whole.”

Close-knit ties

As football practice dawned in 1984, a familiar face showed up at Indians camp. Erick Nason was a strapping 6-foot-3, 225-pound senior that they had faced across the line of scrimmage for years — when he played for Queensbury.

Nason had moved in with his father and stepmother in Glens Falls — and his new stepbrother, Indians senior John Magee, was an equally big lineman who was a first-team all-state guard in ‘84 before going to Cornell. Nason and Magee had even wrestled each other in the past.

“I show up at football practice with John — and everyone is staring at me,” said Nason, who spent 20 years as a Special Forces soldier and now has a Ph.D. in history and four books to his credit. “Somebody said, ‘Nase, what the hell are you doing here?’ I said, ‘I’m on your side this year.’”

Nason — who lives in South Carolina and works as a search-and-rescue manager, planning operations for the Air Force central command in the Middle East — was not the only transfer on that Glens Falls squad. Linebacker R.J. Phipps moved in from Pennsylvania, and the year before, the Indians had welcomed Bennett, a 6-foot-5, two-way end from Hadley-Luzerne, whose father was a junior high teacher at Glens Falls.

The team was filled with characters. Many players can relate stories of Nason eating bugs on dares (he swears it’s true), Magee eating garlic before games, and other escapades. There were team camping trips and late-night basketball games and boxing matches.

“We did everything together,” Moore said. “Nowadays kids seem to just text each other. We hung out with each other all the time, we walked everywhere, or if you had a car, you picked people up.”

Building a team

They were a team that disciplined itself, and wanted to get better.

“There was a lot of commitment in that team to being absolutely as good as we could be,” said Magee, who lives in suburban Detroit and is director of indexing and vocabulary services for Cengage, which produces textbooks and online courses.

Glens Falls benefited from a powerlifting team started by a business teacher, Al Roberts.

“Back then, nobody lifted weights,” Bricoccoli said. “We were ahead of most teams with that.”

The Indians also had tremendous depth up front.

“Every one of us could play multiple positions, we were all interchangeable,” Nason said.

“I remember we had two levels of linemen, and our second-team linemen were as good as anyone else starting in the Foothills Council,” said Mike Endieveri, a junior fullback/linebacker who went on to play at Cortland State. Endieveri, a former assistant coach at South High, owns Northeast Stitches and Ink, a screenprinting and embroidery company in South Glens Falls.

In 1984, the Indians ran an I-formation offense that relied heavily on the option, with solid backs and receivers that made it flexible. The trigger man for the attack was Stevens, whom Bricoccoli described as “6-foot-2, 210 pounds with a cannon arm. He just exuded confidence.”

Bricoccoli gave Stevens the power to audible — a lot.

“Matt probably checked off 30 percent of the time,” he said. “He would change the play I sent in, and most of the time, it worked. I had complete confidence in him.”

Stevens, who set a school record by passing for more than 1,000 yards in 1984, had a reliable target in speedy Neil Kiernan, who went on to establish receiving records in an outstanding four-year career at Division III RPI.

With a powerful line in front of them, backs like juniors Mike Webster and Rocky Jackson were able to churn out yardage. Webster, a Warren County Sheriff deputy for many years, cracked the 1,000-yard barrier and scored 13 touchdowns in 1984.

“We didn’t have to throw much — we’d run downhill at people pretty hard,” said Jackson, now a middle school phys ed teacher at Queensbury, where he coaches modified sports. “Our scores weren’t really that high, but that’s because we would have these long drives that would eat up the clock.”

Then there was that defense, spearheaded by Bennett and McTiernan coming off the ends, and Brand and Nason stopping up the interior. Phipps was a ferocious hitter at linebacker.

“He would create games within games,” McTiernan said of Phipps. “He was orchestrating us so he could make plays. He would have me turn the running backs in to him so he could crush them.”

So competitive were Phipps and Stevens that they came to blows in practice the week before the Section II championship game.

“They were the toughest guys I knew,” Brand recalled. “It was snowing out, we’re practicing for our sectional game against Hudson — and they’re swinging it out at the 50-yard line. Coach B tells them to knock it off, and as he’s walking away, he says, ‘You have to love it when your quarterback is going at it with your linebacker before a sectional game.’”

Stellar season

Glens Falls’ 1984 season was a direct outgrowth of the previous year. The Indians of 1983 were a surprise, a junior-dominated team that finished 8-0-1, a major rebound from a 3-6 mark the year before.

The 1984 team also had a chip on its shoulder after being denied an opponent in the 1983 sectionals. At the time, high school football teams played nine games, with a 10th game for teams to play for sectional titles. As unbeaten Foothills Council champs, the Indians were certainly deserving, but in an era when teams could choose to play or not, no one was willing to play Glens Falls.

“Teams refused to play us,” Bricoccoli said. “I never forgave Section II for doing that.”

So the Indians went into 1984 with the burden of high expectations, and a season opener at Shenendehowa, the No. 1-ranked large school in the state.

A packed house greeted the underdog Indians that night of Sept. 14, 1984, and the Indians pushed Shen — a team that would finish 10-0 and ranked first again — to its limit in a defensive slugfest.

Glens Falls pulled within 7-6 midway through the fourth quarter. The Indians had second thoughts about kicking or going for two, but could not call time out in time. The extra-point attempt missed.

“I wanted to go for two,” Brand said. “To this day I feel like I should’ve said something — we were doing great on the ground.”

The Indians got the ball back with 3:15 remaining, and reached the Shen 14 before disaster struck.

“I drop back to pass, and their middle linebacker — Dave Jakob, who went to Penn State — was on a blitz, and he facemasked me,” Stevens said. “My head got yanked around, and it never got called.”

“The referee was my high school coach (at Linton), Dom Denio,” Bricoccoli said. “Dom never even saw it. I thought we were going to get first and goal.”

Stevens’ next pass after that sack was picked off in the end zone, preserving Shen’s 7-6 victory.

“What I remember is (Shen coach) Brent Steuerwald came into our locker room after the game and said, ‘Don’t hang your heads, you guys deserved to win. You outplayed us,’” Stevens said. “That made us feel real good about ourselves.”

After three wins, Glens Falls took a 19-7 lead into the fourth quarter against CBA at Albany’s Bleecker Stadium. However, a blocked punt and an interception set up CBA scores, the last a fourth-down touchdown pass for a 20-19 Brothers win.

Glens Falls rolled through its next four games, the last three shutouts, to set up a Nov. 16 date with undefeated Hudson for the Section II Class B crown.

On a freezing cold night at Bleecker Stadium, the Indians came out flat in a defensive struggle that was scoreless until the fourth quarter, when Stevens and Webster scored on short runs to cap off a 12-0 championship victory.

In that era, there were no more games to look forward to, a fact Bricoccoli lamented in a postgame interview, “I wish it didn’t have to end. I wish we could keep right on playing.”

“We really regretted not having a state tournament,” Magee said. “Coming down the stretch, we felt we were ready to beat anybody we played. We really were that talented.”

“We finished the season ranked seventh, but if there had been a state tournament, we would’ve been right up there,” Stevens said. “We would’ve given anybody a ballgame.”

“It always enters my mind,” Brand added, “how far could we have gone? Especially after seeing how far my brother’s team went.”

Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.