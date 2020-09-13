Where Are They Now: A South High team that was recalled to sectional final (copy)

In the second final, Scully won 57-49. The South High players admitted there probably was some rust on them, but they felt fairly confident.

“It was interesting, a little twist,” Vishneowski said. “What was more exciting was the possibility of making the state tournament, which had just moved to Glens Falls.”

“But Bill Saikal, a 6-foot-10 center of theirs, he was the one guy we couldn’t stop,” Clough said. “We had Tom White at 6-7, I’m 6-8, Vishneowski was 6-5; we had a good-sized lineup, but we had never seen anything like him. He was a true center. He kind of had his way that night.”

Still, with a tall team, Potter, a guard, knew what his role was.

“I was a point guard, shooting guard sometimes, even small forward — it depended on what the team needed against who we were playing. Sharrow’s idea was pound it inside. I probably started half the games and came off the bench the other half,” said Potter, who lives in South Glens Falls.

The novelty of a do-over sectional final was undeniable. Still, without Catskill — which went on to win the next three Section II, Class B finals — to some the game felt like it was missing something.