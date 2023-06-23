FRIDAY

Swagger

Apple TV+ ■ Season Premiere

Starring O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Isaiah Hill, this sports drama inspired by NBA superstar Kevin Durant's experiences in youth basketball returns for Season 2. New episodes are available Fridays.

World's Best

Disney+ ■ Original Film

In this hip-hop musical comedy adventure, 12-year-old mathematics genius Prem Patel (Manny Magnus), in the midst of navigating the tumultuous hardships of adolescence, discovers his recently deceased father (cowriter/executive producer Utkarsh Ambudkar, who also co-wrote the film's original songs) was a famous rapper and immediately sets out to pursue a career for himself as a rap superstar. While his actions may appear reckless and the quickest way for him to lose everything, Prem, empowered by imaginative hip-hop music-fueled fantasies where he performs with his father, is determined to fi nd out if hip-hop truly is in his DNA.

I'm a Virgo

Prime Video ■ New Series

Filmmaker Boots Riley created, wrote and executive produced this darkly comedic and fantastical coming-of-age comedy about Cootie (Jharrel Jerome), a 13-foot-tall young Black man in Oakland, California. Having grown up hidden away and passing time on a diet of comic books and TV shows, he escapes and embarks on a mythical odyssey to experience the beauty and contradictions of the real world. Walton Goggins, Brett Gray and Kara Young also star. All seven episodes drop today.

The Great American Joke Off

The CW, 9:30 p.m. ■ Season Finale

On the last episode of the season, titled "Very Good Milk, Slugs & a Dead Fly," featured comedians include Natasha Leggero, Matthew Broussard, Glenn Moore and Alonzo Bodden.

Gold Rush: Mine Rescue With Freddy and Juan

Discovery Channel, 10 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

Stories this season include numerous series firsts, such as the first "goldstead" rescue with a family running both a homestead and a gold mine on the same land, and the first gold-mine intervention after a miner calls the duo to help save his stubborn mine boss.