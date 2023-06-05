MONDAY

June 5, 2023

All times Eastern/Mountain. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

June 5, 2023

Stars on Mars

FOX, 8 p.m. ■ New Series

This new unscripted series features 12 "celebronauts" living, eating, sleeping, strategizing and bonding in a simulated station on Mars. There, they compete in missions and vote to eliminate one of their crewmates each week, sending them back to Earth. William Shatner beams tasks and instructions to the crew from Mission Control.

American Ninja Warrior

NBC, 8 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

The athletic competition series returns for Season 15, which, according to NBC, "has the most changes in show history, with a bigger Mega Wall than ever before and seven brand-new obstacles." The season also features head-to-head racing, so you can watch the Ninjas take on the course at the same time. As for the new obstacles this season, those are Pole Vault, Greased Lightning, The Getaway, Ring the Bells, Lasso Launch, Kite Surfer and Cubes. ANW has already been renewed for Season 16, expected in 2024.

Barons

The CW, 9 p.m.

The second episode of this new Australian surfer drama about two best friends who create what will become rival iconic surf brands airs tonight. In "Gone Surfing," Trotter (Sean Keenan) and Dani (Sophia Forrest) hit the road to sell board shorts up north and pay back Trotter's debt.

Crime Scene Kitchen

FOX, 9 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

Baking competition series Crime Scene Kitchen returns with a special two-hour Season 2 premiere. Joel McHale hosts the culinary guessing game in which bakers are tasked with decoding what type of dessert was made when all that's left are the crumbs, flour trails and a few clues. Chef Curtis Stone and cake artist Yolanda Gampp decide which baker has best re-created the dessert. New this season, the bakers are divided into two groups: self-taught and classically trained.

Cruel Summer

Freeform, 9 p.m. ■ Season

Premiere Set in an idyllic waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest in the summer of 1999, the second season of this series follows a group of close teenagers and the mystery that would impact their lives forever. The first episode of the season, titled "Welcome to Chatham," focuses on a small-town computer genius who resents the arrival of an outgoing foreign exchange student named Isabella (Lexi Underwood). This will be followed by another new episode, titled "Ride or Die," in which Isabella searches for justice and grows closer to Luke (Griffin Gluck) while struggling to connect with Megan (Sadie Stanley).

America's National Parks

Nat Geo, 9 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

Garth Brooks returns to narrate the five-episode second season of this docuseries that explores the landscapes and wildlife of our national parks. Two episodes — "Grand Teton" and "Biscayne" — air tonight, with two more on June 12, before the season concludes with one episode on June 19. All five episodes will be available to stream on Disney+ beginning Wednesday.

Weakest Link

NBC, 10 p.m. ■ New Time Slot

The Jane Lynch-hosted game show moves to its new day and time starting this evening. In tonight's episode, eight fierce drag queens try to outlast one another in a high-drama game of trivia.