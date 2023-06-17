SATURDAY

June 17, 2023

All times Eastern. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

MLB Baseball

FOX & FS1, beginning at 4 p.m. Live

Saturday MLB action on FOX Sports begins with the L.A. Angels at the Kansas City Royals. FOX's regional game offers viewers either the N.Y. Yankees at the Boston Red Sox or the Tampa Bay Rays at the San Diego Padres. The nightcap on FS1 has the Cleveland Guardians at the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Into the Wild Frontier

INSP, 6 p.m.

When Chief Pontiac organizes a coalition of Native American tribes to attack British forts, frontier trader George Croghan risks his life on a perilous journey into the wilderness to fi nd Pontiac and attempt to negotiate a peace agreement.

Exposing Parchman

A&E, 8 p.m.

Directed by Rahman Ali Bugg, this new three-hour investigative documentary shines a light on dangerous conditions at the Mississippi State Penitentiary, known as Parchman Farm, as well as the ongoing eff orts to improve the correctional system. The film will include interviews with Jay-Z, Mario "Yo Gotti" Mims, Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson and more.

The Wedding Contract

Hallmark Channel, 8 p.m. ■ Original Film

Rebecca (Becca Tobin) and Adam (Jake Epstein) are excited to plan their Jewish wedding, but their future is put in jeopardy when Adam lands a new ad campaign at work and their mothers meet for the first time.

Mary J. Blige's Strength of a Woman

Lifetime, 8 p.m. ■ Original Film

Inspired by her bestselling song, Mary J. Blige serves as executive producer in this second film that continues the story of Kendra (Ajiona Alexus) and Ben (Da'Vinchi), jumping ahead more than 15 years. Now a successful photographer, Kendra finds herself in a failing marriage and must reckon with the decisions she made for the life she thought she wanted. When Ben unexpectedly comes back into her life, she is forced to a crisis point and must dig deep to fi nd the strength to take control of her life and accept the love Ben may be offering again.

Extraordinary Birder With Christian Cooper

Nat Geo Wild, 10 p.m. ■ New Series

Lifelong birder Christian Cooper — who was president of the Harvard Ornithological Club during his college days and is currently vice president of New York City Audubon — hosts this series in which he takes viewers into the wild, wonderful and unpredictable world of birds. Whether navigating rocky lava terrain in Hawaii to spy elusive honeycreepers, trekking into rainforests in Puerto Rico seeking parrots or scaling a bridge in Manhattan to glimpse a peregrine falcon, Cooper does whatever it takes to learn about these incredible feathered creatures.