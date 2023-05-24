Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

WEDNESDAY

May 24, 2023

All times Eastern. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

Platonic

Apple TV+ ■ New Series

Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne star in this new comedy series following a platonic pair of former best friends who reconnect in midlife with disastrously hilarious consequences. The series is co-written and co-created by Friends From College writers Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco. The first three episodes are available today; new episodes drop Wednesdays.

American Born Chinese

Disney+ ■ New Series

Everything Everywhere All at Once Oscar winners Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan lead this genre-hopping, coming-of-age action comedy based on the graphic novel by Gene Luen Yang. The large cast of regulars and guest stars also includes Yeoh and Quan's Oscar-nominated Everything Everywhere All at Once co-star, Stephanie Hsu.

Survivor

CBS, 8 p.m. ■ Season Finale

Find out which player emerges as the winner as Jeff Probst hosts the Season 44 finale. Survivor will expand to a 90-minute edition when it returns for Season 45 this fall.

The Flash

The CW, 8 p.m. ■ Series Finale

After nine years of saving Central City, Barry Allen can finally rest his speedy feet as the final season of this DC Comics superhero series comes to a close tonight. All we know is The Flash will be going out with a bang!

Chicago Med

NBC, 8 p.m. ■ Season Finale

Season 8 of the medical drama concludes tonight with the episode "Does One Door Close and Another One Open?" Shocking information threatens Jack Dayton's (Sasha Roiz) surgery and the future of OR 2.0. Med will be back for Season 9.

Wild Scandinavia

PBS, 8 p.m. ■ Series Finale

The series concludes with a journey into Scandinavia's kingdoms of fi re and ice, where muskoxen, polar bears and arctic foxes must navigate the dramatic transformation of their world as it melts from a long polar night into a sleepless rush of life under the midnight sun.

The Prank Panel

ABC, 9 p.m. ■ New Series

In the first episode of this new unscripted comedy series in which everyday people pitch pranks to a panel of the world's greatest pranksters, titled "Family Love/Repo Revenge," an officiant is mortified by the marriage she just blessed, and a repo man gets pranked.

Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars

FOX, 9 p.m. ■ New Series

In this new competition series, Gordon Ramsay puts food-and-beverage-industry entrepreneurs through a multitude of challenges designed to showcase their business skills, test their drive and convince Ramsay they have what it takes to earn his personal investment of $250,000.

Mayans M.C.

FX, 10 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

The Sons of Anarchy spinoff begins its last ride with a 10-episode fifth and final season premiering with two episodes tonight. Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes (JD Pardo) leads his brother, Angel (Clayton Cardenas), and the Santo Padre M.C. in a bloody war against their rival Sons of Anarchy.