GLENS FALLS — If you receive a summons to civil court, the first step is to open it. Don’t ignore it. Ignoring it means you automatically lose in court.
The summons usually says that defendants have 20 days to “answer” it. That can sound intimidating.
But some local residents have simply typed out a response, walked into the City Court office on the third floor of City Hall, and handed their answer to a court clerk.
Defendants can also hire an attorney, and some of them have, even though the cases are for bills of about $2,000.
Meeting that 20-day deadline — with any written answer — is the key.
Those who answer the summons are being assigned a date to meet with a mediator.
Only five people will be assigned to mediation each day. There are two rooms at City Court that can be used by mediators, and the mayor has offered his conference room as well if needed.
That means defendants are unlikely to have to spend hours waiting for their turn.
Mediators only come to City Court on Wednesdays. The new system of assigning all Glens Falls Hospital debt collection cases to mediation has created some delays. If someone were to turn in their answer today, the earliest possible date for mediation is Sept. 25, court clerk Greta Guarino said.
But not everyone will meet with a mediator. Only those who file an answer get to start the court process.
Those who do not answer the summons will get another letter from the court — a summary judgment. In that letter, they are ordered to pay the full amount that the hospital said they owed, plus interest and court costs of at least $600.
If they do not pay, the hospital can — and does — file to garnish their wages.
If the person is not satisfied by mediation, they can get a date to see the judge. But they have to start with mediation.
“This is new — mediation for this is a new thing,” Guarino said. “Before, it was going to a pretrial conference, where the individual was sitting down with the attorney on the other side.”
Now, there’s a mediator in the room, who tries to keep things civil and encourages both sides to come to a creative compromise.
It’s not yet clear how successful that will be. Only one settlement has been filed with the court so far. In that case, Vicki Vernon of Granville was billed $1,994 by the hospital. She agreed to pay $52 a week until the balance was paid off, plus $460 interest.
That happened quickly. She was summonsed on July 26 and signed the settlement on July 29.
For those who think the court might forget about their case if they don’t respond to the summons, the court might seem slow. But of all the cases from the first half of the year, the court has issued 13 summary judgments. Of those who did not answer, only five haven’t gotten a summary judgment yet.
Looking back over the last eight months, the court typically acts about a month after the person is served, if the person does not respond.
