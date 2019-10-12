Haider Khwaja, a professor at SUNY Albany and a research scientist with the state Health Department’s Wadworth Center, has been studying acid rain for decades.
Coal-fired power plants emit sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide into the air, and these gases can dissolve in water, turning into sulfuric acid and nitric acid, Khwaja said.
Winds carry this pollution from across the country and from Canada, mixing it with clouds, rain, snow and hail and wringing it over the landscape.
To measure the potency of acid rain, scientists test the pH of collected cloud water. The pH tests show how acidic or basic something is.
The pH scale rules from 0 to 14. Seven represents levels that are neutral, while lower numbers are more acidic and higher numbers are more basic.
Carbon dioxide also adds to the acidity of water, and Khwaja said water in the Adirondack region should generally have a pH level of around 5.6. In years past, he has seen measurements between 4 and 5 in the Adirondacks, and occasionally he has seen levels as low as 3, similar to the acidity of vinegar.
Richard Brandt, science manager of the Whiteface Mountain Atmospheric Sciences Research Center, has been measuring acid rain there for eight years.
The station has a cloud collector, which includes two circular, horizontal discs separated by internal rods. It has about 300 guitar-like strings that the cloud passes through.
“The air blows the cloud through strings, water drips down through a Teflon funnel, which catches the water and takes it into a circular sampler, where it automatically advances from one bottle to the next,” Brandt said.
The cloud collector deploys automatically when a cloud comes near, the wind speed is at least 2 meters per second, it’s above freezing and it’s not raining. The data collection happens in the summer, as ice can damage the equipment.
The cloud chemistry data has been collected for at least two decades on Whiteface.
