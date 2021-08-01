What are your 9/11 memories, takeaways?

In the late summer of 2002, a year after 9/11, The Post-Star asked readers to reflect on that tragic day. The paper published many of those responses at the time.

With the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks just weeks away, The Post-Star wants to find out how those events still resonate with readers. Whether you were a child on 9/11 and want to reflect years later, or were a civic leader, firefighter or relief worker involved in post-9/11 recovery, or you watched the attacks unfold on TV from your couch or workplace, what are your memories and takeaways?

Did you do something different that day, that month or in later years because of 9/11?

For some, perhaps the memories of the attacks have been pushed into the background, surpassed by the losses from COVID-19 and more recent personal and national events; for others, remembrances of 9/11 may linger.

The Post-Star will publish reader responses in the Saturday, Sept. 11, edition and on poststar.com. Also on that day, a special section will include additional reflections on the tragedy and its aftermath.

If interested, send an email of 250 words or less about Sept. 11 to The Post-Star at: newsroom@poststar.com. They should be sent by 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20.