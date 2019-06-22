It was a banner year for Queensbury's female athletes. In the fall, the swim team won its first-ever Section II title, with a whopping 401.5 points. In the winter, the girls basketball team finished 21-2, tied for the Foothills Council title and reached the Class A title game before falling to Averill Park. In the spring, the girls lacrosse team repeated as Section II champs, with a title game win over Niskayuna that took two days to complete because of storms.
