Summer is kicking into full gear this weekend across the lower Adirondacks, bringing outdoor events to keep families busy. Since school is out of session, there’s plenty of weekend fun for both the kids, parents, and beyond.

Strawberry Festival

WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg Riverfront Farmers’ Market will host its first Strawberry Festival on Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. at 180 River St., the Warrensburg Farmers Market.

Admission is free and the event doubles as a celebration of the market’s 25th season. Locally grown and freshly picked berries, strawberry recipes and sampler plates, strawberry plants for gardens and more will be available.

The festival will provide fun for all of the family with crafting activities and live music from Richie and Elaine Henzler.

Martin Barre performance at Strand Theater

HUDSON FALLS — Martin Barre, the legendary guitarist of the iconic rock band Jethro Tull, will perform “A Brief History of Tull” on Friday at 8 p.m. at the Strand Theatre.

Classic Tull hits played throughout the interactive performance include songs from albums such as Thick as a Brick, Aqualung, Stand Up, Songs from the Wood, A Passion Play, Heavy Horses and others.

Tickets are $50 for general admission and $100 for VIP; they can be purchased with cash only at the box office or online.

’80s party at Slickfin

FORT EDWARD — Wear your best 1980s attire and jam at Slickfin Brewery on Saturday from 2 to 10 p.m.

The brewery will host the Second Annual ’80s Party with music performed by Sonic Boom at 6 p.m. The Carnivore Brothers BBQ will also be serving up food from 4 to 9 p.m.

Summer Solstice Festival

CAMBRIDGE — Argyle Brewing Company organized the Summer Solstice Festival, which will be this Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

There will be jewelry, pottery, candles, art, local meats, maple syrup, puppies, wood-fired pizza from a food truck and more.

Vendors signed up to be at the festival include Sara Kelly Graphics and Design, Shift Wood Fired Pizza, Main St. Distillery, PennyCreek Candle Co., Hillview Farms, and others.

The Lucky Puppy Rescue of Argyle will set up a booth with puppies available for adoption from noon to 2 p.m. There will also be live music throughout the day from local musicians.

For more information, call 518-677-7337 or email info@argylebrewing.com.

Exhibit tour at The Hyde

GLENS FALLS — Jennifer Field, executive director of The Estate of David Smith, will guide visitors through some of David Smith’s work at The Hyde Collection on Saturday.

The project is the first museum exhibition to focus exclusively on the indelible influence of music and dance on Smith’s work in painting, drawing, and sculpture. It features works of art from important private and public collections, and The Estate of David Smith, also a selection of rare archival materials.

The exhibition was organized in commemoration of The Hyde Collection’s 60th anniversary as a public fine arts museum. Admission is $12 or free to members of The Hyde Collection.

Adirondack Wine and Food Festival

LAKE GEORGE — The seventh annual Adirondack Wine & Food Festival will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The festival will take place in Charles R. Wood Park and food trucks will line Elizabeth Little Boulevard, formerly West Brook Road. Taste some of New York’s wineries, craft beverage producers, food trucks, and more.

The festival’s beneficiary is the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks. The organization will run a coat-check style drop off for attendees who aren’t able to hold all of their purchases.

Basket raffles will be available at the BBBS coat check table. Anyone who is admitted to the festival will receive a commemorative wine glass to be used throughout the festival.