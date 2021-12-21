Wednesday's high school sports schedule

Wednesday's schedule:
ICE HOCKEY
Capital District League
CBA at Queensbury, 7:40 p.m.
WRESTLING
Non-league
Hudson Falls, Hoosick Falls at Corinth, 5 p.m.
South Glens Falls at Whitehall, 6 p.m.
Granville-Fort Ann at Burr & Burton (Vt.), 6:30 p.m.
Salem-Cambridge at Tamarac, 6 p.m.
Schuylerville-Greenwich at Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George, 6 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Foothills Council
People are also reading…
Schuylerville at Scotia, 7 p.m.
Adirondack League
Fort Ann at Argyle, 5:30 p.m.
Mountain and Valley
Wells vs. Johnsburg-Minerva at Johnsburg, 6:30 p.m.
Non-league
Bolton at King’s School, 5 p.m.
Chazy at Ticonderoga, 5 p.m.
Tupper Lake vs. Indian Lake-Long Lake at Long Lake, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Wasaren League
Cambridge at Saratoga Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Greenwich at Hoosic Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Non-league
Bolton at The King’s School, 5 p.m.
North Warren at Stillwater, 7 p.m.
Mountain and Valley
Indian Lake-Long Lake at Chazy, 5 p.m.
In this Series
PREP ROUNDUP: Tuesday's high school sports news
-
ROUNDUP: Argyle tops Fort Ann; Queensbury ralllies for OT win
-
PHOTOS: Argyle at Fort Ann boys basketball
-
Rathbun's 3-pointer lifts Granville past Lake George
- 8 updates