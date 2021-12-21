 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wednesday's high school sports schedule
agate

Wednesday's high school sports schedule

From the PREP ROUNDUP: Tuesday's high school sports news series
  • 0

Wednesday's schedule:

ICE HOCKEY

Capital District League

CBA at Queensbury, 7:40 p.m.

WRESTLING

Non-league

Hudson Falls, Hoosick Falls at Corinth, 5 p.m.

South Glens Falls at Whitehall, 6 p.m.

Granville-Fort Ann at Burr & Burton (Vt.), 6:30 p.m.

Salem-Cambridge at Tamarac, 6 p.m.

Schuylerville-Greenwich at Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George, 6 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Foothills Council

People are also reading…

Schuylerville at Scotia, 7 p.m.

Adirondack League

Fort Ann at Argyle, 5:30 p.m.

Mountain and Valley

Wells vs. Johnsburg-Minerva at Johnsburg, 6:30 p.m.

Non-league

Bolton at King’s School, 5 p.m.

Chazy at Ticonderoga, 5 p.m.

Tupper Lake vs. Indian Lake-Long Lake at Long Lake, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wasaren League

Cambridge at Saratoga Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Greenwich at Hoosic Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Non-league

Bolton at The King’s School, 5 p.m.

North Warren at Stillwater, 7 p.m.

Mountain and Valley

Indian Lake-Long Lake at Chazy, 5 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News