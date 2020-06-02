Wednesday's Belmont Entries

Post time 1:15 p.m.
1ST RACE — 6 1/2f, 3YOs & up, maiden claiming $20,000. Purse $28,000
1 Carnegie Song (Harkie);50-1
2 Cobble Hill (I.Ortiz);5-1
3 Watch the Dip (Maragh);15-1
4 Star of the West (Diaz);6-1
5 Vero Sun (Lezcano);5-2
6 Tipazo (Davis);12-1
7 Lost in Rome (Cardenas);15-1
8 State of Mine (Franco);8-1
9 Dodged a Bullet (Cancel);4-1
10 Kilmarknock (Rosario);6-1
11 Wisecrack (Hernandez);50-1
2ND RACE — 1 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, starter allowance. Purse $45,000
1 Mandate (Velazquez);3-1
2 Smile Bryan (J.Ortiz);3-1
3 Sneads (MTO) (Vargas);10-1
4 Honos Man (Castellano);6-1
5 Fevola (MTO) (Franco);8-5
6 Yes for Less (Cardenas);15-1
7 Bebe Banker (MTO) (I.Ortiz);5-2
8 Bray (Rosario);9-5
9 Fotis (Harkie);30-1
10 River Knight (Howell);30-1
11 Polar Bear Pete (Davis);15-1
12 Soul Fight (MTO) (Ramsay);15-1
3RD RACE — 5f, 2YOs, maiden. Purse $64,000
1 Garoppolo (J.Ortiz);9-2
2 Prisoner (I.Ortiz);2-1
3 Fauci (Gaffalione);4-5
4 Count the Shells (Carmouche);20-1
5 Indoctrinate (Alvarado);8-1
6 Tourrista (Cancel);20-1
4TH RACE — 6 1/2f, 3YOs & up, claiming $10,000. Purse $27,000
1 H Man (Carmouche);8-1
2 So Sublime (Correa);30-1
3 Business Cycle (Franco);7-2
4 Proud Enough (Richards);50-1
5 Gaultier (Howell);30-1
6 Stone Breaker (Luzzi);12-1
7 Moneymeister (Harkie);5-1
8 Blue Belt (Worrie);8-1
9 Lucky Six (Diaz);12-1
10 Massey Hall (Cancel);20-1
11 Toohottoevenspeak (Hernandez);30-1
12 Too Fast to Pass (Ramsay);10-1
13 Javelin (I.Ortiz);9-2
14 Bustin the Rules (Cardenas);10-1
15 Neighborhood Bully (AE) (Gutierrez);50-1
16 Royal Asset (Rosario);10-1
FIFTH RACE — 6f, turf, 3YOs & up fillies and mares, maiden. Purse $53,000
1 Strongerthanuknow (I.Ortiz);5-2
2 Helene Jacqueline (Castillo);10-1
3 Boston Girl (Falk);50-1
4 Gotta B Bold (Franco);20-1
5 Leyte (Davis);15-1
6 Remoane (Alvarado);12-1
7 Apollo's Abrexas (Richards);50-1
8 Magnolia's Lady (Lezcano);8-1
9 Fractorzation (J.Ortiz);6-1
10 Saratoga Love (Rosario);5-1
11 Mizzys Image (Cancel);15-1
12 Crescent Lady (Velazquez);4-1
13 Whistlinginthedark (AE) (Carmouche);20-1
14 Brooklyn Heights (MTO) (Rider TBA);15-1
15 Mani Pedi (MTO) (Franco);9-2
16 Jewel of Arabia (MTO) (Rosario);1-1
SIXTH RACE — 1 1/16 mi., turf, 3YOs & up fillies and mares, allowance. Purse $66,000
1 Passive Investing (Castellano);3-1
2 Excess Capacity (Cancel);30-1
3 Madita (I.Ortiz);7-2
4 Say Hey (Rosario);12-1
5 Xanthique (Alvarado);8-1
6 Fashion's Star (Vargas);10-1
7 Bareeqa (Lezcano);5-1
8 Repatriated Gem (Velazquez);15-1
9 Overheated (MTO) (Rider TBA);15-1
10 Juluca (Wolfsont);30-1
11 Hungry Kitten (Franco);12-1
12 English Soul (J.Ortiz);5-1
13 Bossy Bride (MTO) (Alvarado);9-2
14 Am Impazible (MTO) (Cancel);5-2
15 The Great Johanna (MTO) (Rider TBA);6-1
SEVENTH RACE — 6f, 3YOs & up, maiden claiming $30,000. Purse $33,000
1 Apex Predator (Davis);8-1
2 Macho Boy (Richards);30-1
3 Daithi (Velazquez);8-1
4 Bronze Lion (I.Ortiz);10-1
5 Our Troubadour (Gaffalione);15-1
6 Mr. Fidget (Cancel);10-1
7 Brunate (Cardenas);20-1
8 Kabob (Franco);15-1
9 Lorenzen (Rosario);6-1
10 Inside Info (Castellano);4-1
11 Forest Spirit (J.Ortiz);5-1
12 Box of Rain (Ramsay);12-1
13 Jack Russel (Carmouche);15-1
14 Look Out Jayce (Worrie);30-1
15 J's Warrior (AE) (Ramsay);9-2
16 Street Dance (AE) (Rosario);8-1
EIGHTH RACE — 1 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, allowance optional claiming $62,500. Purse $68,000
1 Hay Dakota (Cancel);8-1
2 Conviction Trade (Davis);20-1
3 Forty Under (Franco);15-1
4 The Last Zip (J.Ortiz);12-1
5 Arthur Kitt (Rosario);8-1
6 The Right Path (MTO) (I.Ortiz);10-1
7 Dream Friend (Lezcano);6-1
8 T Loves a Fight (MTO) (Davis);12-1
9 Hit It Once More (Carmouche);30-1
10 Value Proposition (I.Ortiz);7-2
11 Hidden Scroll (Velazquez);5-2
12 Cross Border (Gaffalione);4-1
13 I Love Jaxson (MTO) (Lezcano);7-2
14 Prioritize (MTO) (Cardenas);12-1
15 Felix in Fabula (MTO) (Rider TBA);8-1
16 California Night (MTO) (Rider TBA);15-1
NINTH RACE — 1 1/16 mi., turf, 4YOs & up fillies and mares, Grade III Beaugay Stakes. Purse $100,000
1 Rushing Fall (Castellano);6-5
2 Fifty Five (Rosario);5-1
3 Got Stormy (Gaffalione);7-5
4 Call Me Love (Alvarado);12-1
5 Passing Out (J.Ortiz);15-1
6 Xenobia (Franco);10-1
TENTH RACE — 6f, 3YOs & up, claiming $16,000. Purse $27,000
1 In the Loop (I.Ortiz);9-5
2 Split Verdict (Worrie);15-1
3 Ventus (Ramsay);10-1
4 Our Stormin Norman (Hernandez);8-1
5 Clamor (Cancel);10-1
6 Beach Front (J.Ortiz);8-1
7 Justice of War (Lezcano);7-2
8 Judiths Cougar (Gutierrez);50-1
9 Preternatural (Diaz);30-1
10 Kampai (Carmouche);30-1
11 Big Wonder (Cardenas);20-1
12 Smidge (Howell);30-1
13 Larceny (Davis);50-1
14 Awesome Adversary (Harkie);15-1
15 Johnny Wishbone (AE) (Castillo);30-1
16 Chuckles (AE) (Ramsay);15-1
