Wednesday's Belmont Entries
0 comments
agate

Wednesday's Belmont Entries

  • 0

Post time 1:15 p.m.

1ST RACE — 6 1/2f, 3YOs & up, maiden claiming $20,000. Purse $28,000

1 Carnegie Song (Harkie);50-1

2 Cobble Hill (I.Ortiz);5-1

3 Watch the Dip (Maragh);15-1

4 Star of the West (Diaz);6-1

5 Vero Sun (Lezcano);5-2

6 Tipazo (Davis);12-1

7 Lost in Rome (Cardenas);15-1

8 State of Mine (Franco);8-1

9 Dodged a Bullet (Cancel);4-1

10 Kilmarknock (Rosario);6-1

11 Wisecrack (Hernandez);50-1

2ND RACE — 1 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, starter allowance. Purse $45,000

1 Mandate (Velazquez);3-1

2 Smile Bryan (J.Ortiz);3-1

3 Sneads (MTO) (Vargas);10-1

4 Honos Man (Castellano);6-1

5 Fevola (MTO) (Franco);8-5

6 Yes for Less (Cardenas);15-1

7 Bebe Banker (MTO) (I.Ortiz);5-2

8 Bray (Rosario);9-5

9 Fotis (Harkie);30-1

10 River Knight (Howell);30-1

11 Polar Bear Pete (Davis);15-1

12 Soul Fight (MTO) (Ramsay);15-1

3RD RACE — 5f, 2YOs, maiden. Purse $64,000

1 Garoppolo (J.Ortiz);9-2

2 Prisoner (I.Ortiz);2-1

3 Fauci (Gaffalione);4-5

4 Count the Shells (Carmouche);20-1

5 Indoctrinate (Alvarado);8-1

6 Tourrista (Cancel);20-1

4TH RACE — 6 1/2f, 3YOs & up, claiming $10,000. Purse $27,000

1 H Man (Carmouche);8-1

2 So Sublime (Correa);30-1

3 Business Cycle (Franco);7-2

4 Proud Enough (Richards);50-1

5 Gaultier (Howell);30-1

6 Stone Breaker (Luzzi);12-1

7 Moneymeister (Harkie);5-1

8 Blue Belt (Worrie);8-1

9 Lucky Six (Diaz);12-1

10 Massey Hall (Cancel);20-1

11 Toohottoevenspeak (Hernandez);30-1

12 Too Fast to Pass (Ramsay);10-1

13 Javelin (I.Ortiz);9-2

14 Bustin the Rules (Cardenas);10-1

15 Neighborhood Bully (AE) (Gutierrez);50-1

16 Royal Asset (Rosario);10-1

FIFTH RACE — 6f, turf, 3YOs & up fillies and mares, maiden. Purse $53,000

1 Strongerthanuknow (I.Ortiz);5-2

2 Helene Jacqueline (Castillo);10-1

3 Boston Girl (Falk);50-1

4 Gotta B Bold (Franco);20-1

5 Leyte (Davis);15-1

6 Remoane (Alvarado);12-1

7 Apollo's Abrexas (Richards);50-1

8 Magnolia's Lady (Lezcano);8-1

9 Fractorzation (J.Ortiz);6-1

10 Saratoga Love (Rosario);5-1

11 Mizzys Image (Cancel);15-1

12 Crescent Lady (Velazquez);4-1

13 Whistlinginthedark (AE) (Carmouche);20-1

14 Brooklyn Heights (MTO) (Rider TBA);15-1

15 Mani Pedi (MTO) (Franco);9-2

16 Jewel of Arabia (MTO) (Rosario);1-1

SIXTH RACE — 1 1/16 mi., turf, 3YOs & up fillies and mares, allowance. Purse $66,000

1 Passive Investing (Castellano);3-1

2 Excess Capacity (Cancel);30-1

3 Madita (I.Ortiz);7-2

4 Say Hey (Rosario);12-1

5 Xanthique (Alvarado);8-1

6 Fashion's Star (Vargas);10-1

7 Bareeqa (Lezcano);5-1

8 Repatriated Gem (Velazquez);15-1

9 Overheated (MTO) (Rider TBA);15-1

10 Juluca (Wolfsont);30-1

11 Hungry Kitten (Franco);12-1

12 English Soul (J.Ortiz);5-1

13 Bossy Bride (MTO) (Alvarado);9-2

14 Am Impazible (MTO) (Cancel);5-2

15 The Great Johanna (MTO) (Rider TBA);6-1

SEVENTH RACE — 6f, 3YOs & up, maiden claiming $30,000. Purse $33,000

1 Apex Predator (Davis);8-1

2 Macho Boy (Richards);30-1

3 Daithi (Velazquez);8-1

4 Bronze Lion (I.Ortiz);10-1

5 Our Troubadour (Gaffalione);15-1

6 Mr. Fidget (Cancel);10-1

7 Brunate (Cardenas);20-1

8 Kabob (Franco);15-1

9 Lorenzen (Rosario);6-1

10 Inside Info (Castellano);4-1

11 Forest Spirit (J.Ortiz);5-1

12 Box of Rain (Ramsay);12-1

13 Jack Russel (Carmouche);15-1

14 Look Out Jayce (Worrie);30-1

15 J's Warrior (AE) (Ramsay);9-2

16 Street Dance (AE) (Rosario);8-1

EIGHTH RACE — 1 mi., turf, 3YOs & up, allowance optional claiming $62,500. Purse $68,000

1 Hay Dakota (Cancel);8-1

2 Conviction Trade (Davis);20-1

3 Forty Under (Franco);15-1

4 The Last Zip (J.Ortiz);12-1

5 Arthur Kitt (Rosario);8-1

6 The Right Path (MTO) (I.Ortiz);10-1

7 Dream Friend (Lezcano);6-1

8 T Loves a Fight (MTO) (Davis);12-1

9 Hit It Once More (Carmouche);30-1

10 Value Proposition (I.Ortiz);7-2

11 Hidden Scroll (Velazquez);5-2

12 Cross Border (Gaffalione);4-1

13 I Love Jaxson (MTO) (Lezcano);7-2

14 Prioritize (MTO) (Cardenas);12-1

15 Felix in Fabula (MTO) (Rider TBA);8-1

16 California Night (MTO) (Rider TBA);15-1

NINTH RACE — 1 1/16 mi., turf, 4YOs & up fillies and mares, Grade III Beaugay Stakes. Purse $100,000

1 Rushing Fall (Castellano);6-5

2 Fifty Five (Rosario);5-1

3 Got Stormy (Gaffalione);7-5

4 Call Me Love (Alvarado);12-1

5 Passing Out (J.Ortiz);15-1

6 Xenobia (Franco);10-1

TENTH RACE — 6f, 3YOs & up, claiming $16,000. Purse $27,000

1 In the Loop (I.Ortiz);9-5

2 Split Verdict (Worrie);15-1

3 Ventus (Ramsay);10-1

4 Our Stormin Norman (Hernandez);8-1

5 Clamor (Cancel);10-1

6 Beach Front (J.Ortiz);8-1

7 Justice of War (Lezcano);7-2

8 Judiths Cougar (Gutierrez);50-1

9 Preternatural (Diaz);30-1

10 Kampai (Carmouche);30-1

11 Big Wonder (Cardenas);20-1

12 Smidge (Howell);30-1

13 Larceny (Davis);50-1

14 Awesome Adversary (Harkie);15-1

15 Johnny Wishbone (AE) (Castillo);30-1

16 Chuckles (AE) (Ramsay);15-1

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News