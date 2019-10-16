1st—$30,000, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, cloudy.
7 Cairo Queen (Davis);4.20;2.90;2.20
5 Funderella (J.Martinez);;5.40;3.10
8 Flattering Eyes (Saez);;;3.50
$1 Exacta (7-5) paid $7.10. $0.10 Superfecta (7-5-8-6) paid $33.50. $0.50 Trifecta (7-5-8) paid $12.25.
2nd—$55,000, st alc, 3YO up, 6f, cloudy.
6 Wicked Trick (Lezcano);4.30;2.70;2.10
1 Crea's Bklyn Law (Franco);;3.60;2.40
7 Game Boy Benny (Saez);;;2.90
$1 Daily Double (7-6) paid $3.30. $1 Exacta (6-1) paid $6.90.
$1 Quinella (1-6) paid $5.10. $0.10 Superfecta (6-1-7-4) paid $4.50. $0.50 Trifecta (6-1-7) paid $13.00.
3rd—$41,000, mdn cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi, tf., rain.
1 a-Montatham (Saez);6.10;3.70;2.30
6 Empirically (Lezcano);;3.90;2.70
2 Sandy Lane Kitten (I.Ortiz);;;2.10
$1 Pick 3 (7-6-1) 3 Correct Paid $19.60. $1 Daily Double (6-1) paid $10.60. $1 Exacta (1-6) paid $14.10. $0.10 Superfecta (1-6-2-5) paid $11.85. $0.50 Trifecta (1-6-2) paid $15.37.
a-Coupled.
4th—$28,000, cl, 3YO up, 6½f, rain.
4 Business Cycle (Franco);3.50;2.90;2.30
1 Take It to Scale (Maragh);;5.90;5.30
5 Autostrade (Carmouche);;;4.10
$1 Pick 3 (6-1-4) 3 Correct Paid $21.40. $1 Daily Double (1-4) paid $9.10. $1 Exacta (4-1) paid $10.90. $1 Quinella (1-4) paid $7.20. $0.10 Superfecta (4-1-5-6) paid $10.50. $0.50 Trifecta (4-1-5) paid $24.75.
5th—$62,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 1mi, tf., rain.
2 a-Fame to Famous (Saez);5.40;2.90;2.10
4 Justintimeforwine (Luzzi);;10.60;4.10
6 Danzing Dunhill (Franco);;;2.10
$0.50 Pick 5 (2/7-3/5/6-1-4-2) 5 Correct Paid $60.25. $0.50 Pick 4 (3/5/6-1-4-2) 4 Correct Paid $29.12. $1 Pick 3 (1-4-2) 3 Correct Paid $20.50. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (1-4-5) 3 Correct Paid $6.90.
$0.10 Superfecta (2-4-6-7) paid $7.80. $1 Daily Double (4-2) paid $4.75. $1 Exacta (2-4) paid $19.00. $0.5 Trifecta (2-4-6) paid $14.50.
a-Coupled.
6th—$55,000, st alc, 3YO up F&M, 7f, rain.
5 Honor Way (I.Ortiz);4.20;2.90;2.10
7 Daria's Angel (Alvarado);;3.80;2.50
3 Queen Nekia (Rose);;;2.50
$1 Pick 3 (4-2-5) 3 Correct Paid $11.50. $1 Daily Double (2-5) paid $6.50. $1 Exacta (5-7) paid $8.40. $0.10 Superfecta (5-7-3-2) paid $3.47. $0.50 Trifecta (5-7-3) paid $8.45.
7th—$77,000, alc, 3YO up F&M, 6f, rain.
2 Our Circle of Love (Velazquez);8.40;4.10;3.40
3 Alisio (Saez);;4.10;3.10
5 Concerned (Lezcano);;;4.20
$1 Pick 3 (2-5-2) 3 Correct Paid $21.30. $1 Grand Slam
(1/4/5-2/4/6-3/5/7-2) 4 Correct Paid $8.10. $1 Daily Double (5-2) paid $10.30. $1 Exacta (2-3) paid $11.60. $0.10 Superfecta (2-3-5-6) paid $18.85. $0.50 Trifecta (2-3-5) paid $34.25.
8th—$39,000, cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi, rain.
8 Pipes (Franco);3.10;2.40;2.10
9 Smidge (Chang);;5.80;3.20
10 Bad Guy (Reyes);;;2.60
$0.20 Pick 6 Jackpot (1-4-2/3/5-4/5/6-2-1/2/6/7/11/1) 6 Correct Paid $58.00. $0.50 Pick 5 (4-2/3/5-4/5/6-2-1/2/6/7/11/12/)
5 Correct Paid $38.75. $0.50 Pick 4
(2/3/5-4/5/6-2-1/2/6/7/11/12/13) 4 Correct Paid $13.00. $1 Pick 3 (5-2-8) 3 Correct Paid $16.20. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (5-2-11)
3 Correct Paid $10.20. $0.50 Trifecta (8-9-10) paid $9.20. $0.10 Superfecta (8-9-10-5) paid $7.30. $1 Exacta (8-9) paid $10.70.
$1 Daily Double (2-8) paid $7.20.
