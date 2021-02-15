Winter storm warning in effect for much of region

Much of the region remains under a winter storm warning.

The warning is in effect for the Lake George region and southern Adirondacks from 7 p.m. on Monday through 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Heavy snow and mixed precipitation is expected, according to the National Weather Service. About 5 to 9 inches of snow and sleet is possible with ice accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch, according to the National Weather Service.

Snowfall rates will reach an inch per hour on Monday night with visibility below half a mile. Snow is expected to change to sleet and freezing rain early Tuesday morning.

The conditions will affect the Tuesday morning commute.

The high temperature on Tuesday will be 38 degrees, with a low of 7 degrees.

