While the 2022-23 winter has generally been mild, it's finishing up with some force.

A second March winter storm is coming to the area Monday, and by the time it's over, up to 15 inches of snow could be on the ground in parts of the local area.

The National Weather Service on Sunday issued a winter storm warning for an area that includes all of Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties. The warning starts at 8 p.m. Monday and continues through 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The agency said 8 to 15 inches of heavy, wet snow is expected, along with winds gusting as high as 35 to 45 mph on Tuesday.

Conditions will make driving "difficult to impossible," NWS said, and the weight of snow on tree branches could cause power outages. Snowfall rates will reach 1 to 2 inches per hour at times, and the winds, which are expected to be strongest Tuesday into Tuesday night, will dramatically reduce visibility.

"This will be a long duration and high-impact snow event," NWS said. "Prepare now for this upcoming winter storm event."

People who must drive during the storm should keep a working flashlight, food and water in their vehicle, the weather agency advises.

For the latest weather details, including forecasts and radar, visit poststar.com/weather. And sign up for the weather newsletter at poststar.com/newsletters to have daily forecasts and NWS alerts delivered to your email account.