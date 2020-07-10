Tropical Storm Fay to bring much-needed rain to region

A tropical storm will start to impact the region Friday afternoon and into Saturday with heavy rain and strong winds.

A flash flood watch has been issued for counties around Albany including areas south of Saratoga Springs.

The watch is in effect from 5 p.m. Friday through noon Saturday. Rainfall rates may reach up to an inch per hour in some locations.

Localized flash flooding is possible, especially in low-lying areas and areas with poor drainage.

Heavier rainfall amounts are expected in southern portions of New York, with 2 to 4 inches of rain anticipated.

On Thursday, portions of central and eastern Warren, Saratoga and southern Essex counties were upgraded to moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. All of Washington County is under a moderate drought. Other areas are listed as abnormally dry.

