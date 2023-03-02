A winter storm is headed into the area on Friday evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for portions of the southern Adirondacks and Lake George and Saratoga region from 6 p.m. through 7 p.m. on Saturday. Snow is expected to begin across the region on Friday evening and become moderate to locally heavy on Friday night into Saturday morning.

Snowfall rates may reach 1 to 2 inches per hour at times.

Light to moderate snow will continue into Saturday afternoon and then switch over to rain.

Temperatures on Friday will reach a high near 40 and a low around 25. Saturday will reach a high near 37 and a low around 26.

There is also a chance of snow showers before 8 a.m. on Sunday and then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after 2 p.m. It will be partly sunny with a high near 37.