Snow is expected to fall on much of the area beginning Monday afternoon.

A winter storm watch is in effect from Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon for the Lake George and Saratoga region.

Heavy snow is possible with total accumulations in excess of 7 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Some sleet could mix in at time.

The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

The high temperature on Monday will be 30 degrees with a low of 25.

