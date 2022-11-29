Lake George, Saratoga regions under high wind advisory

The Saratoga and Lake George regions are under a high wind advisory through Wednesday night.

South winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts of up to 50 mph are expected, according to the National Weather Service.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could fall and electricity interrupted.

There will be rain and snow and then changing to all rain. Temperatures are forecast to reach a high of 50 degrees before a cold front will moves through early Wednesday evening.

Thursday will have cooler temperatures with a high of 40 degrees.